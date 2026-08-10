FSU Football WR Jasen Lopez Showing Why He Could Start As A True Freshman

The Florida State Seminoles could have a true freshman wide receiver in the starting lineup for the second straight year when they kick off against New Mexico State in less than three weeks.

Don't tell that to head coach Mike Norvell, who remarked that Jasen Lopez doesn't act like your typical first-year player.

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"He's a guy that doesn't really act like a freshman," Norvell said after FSU's second scrimmage. "I'm not going to put him as a freshman player until he shows me that's how he's going to act."

Lopez has simply been that good this preseason, consistently making an impact day in and day out. He's taken advantage of his reps while his main competition for the job in the slot, sophomore Jayvan Boggs, entered fall camp limited.

The former blue-chip recruit showed off his play-making ability during Florida State's recent stint in Jacksonville.

Jasen Lopez Clearly Ascending After Jaw-Dropping Plays In Jacksonville

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The Seminoles held their annual UNF trip last week, getting away from the comforts of Tallahassee and Doak Campbell Stadium to grind it on an intramural field in the middle of the hot, muggy sun and humidity.

Normally, this is one of the most challenging parts of camp. The coaches ramp up the intensity and do everything in their power to make the two practices tough.

That didn't stop Lopez from making a splash in back-to-back days.

During the first practice, Lopez saved redshirt freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry from a potential turnover.

Lopez snagged a deep pass that was thrown into double coverage, coming down with the reception in the middle of redshirt sophomore safety CJ Richard Jr. and redshirt sophomore cornerback Charles Lester III.

A day later, Lopez got the better of redshirt freshman cornerback Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Sperry's pass to the corner of the end zone was accurate, and Lopez delivered with a filthy one-hand grab.

Lopez's momentum carried him into former star quarterback Jordan Travis, who dapped up the South Florida native.

Though Lopez missed the Tour of Duty and part of spring practice while completing his basketball duties, he's shown that he's more than capable on the football field.

Don't be shocked if the Seminoles call on him at wide receiver and punt returner.

"He's still got plenty of things to be able to work on, plenty of things to grow in, but the mentality is one thing I appreciate with him," Norvell said. "We're challenging him, asking him to do a lot of different things in regards to some of the finer details. He's definitely answered the call in a lot of ways. What we want, what we expect."

During his prep career at Chaminade-Madonna, Lopez competed in five straight state championships, winning four of them. He caught 313 passes for 5,211 yards and 59 touchdowns, totaling four consectuive seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards.

Florida State practices for the 11th time this preseason on Tuesday, August 11.

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