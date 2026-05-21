FSU Legend Wants More Emotion From Mike Norvell in 2026

Super Bowl champion and MVP Dexter Jackson has kept a close eye on the Seminoles over the years, as both he and his nephew, Darrell Jackson Jr., donned the Garnet and Gold before transitioning to the NFL.

Jackson is now the assistant head coach at Tennessee State following a successful professional career with Tampa Bay, while Darrell Jackson Jr. recently had his number called by the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jackson, who played at Florida State from 1995 to 1998, sat down with Betway Insider to discuss the Buccaneers' recent offseason moves, and the conversation quietly shifted into FSU's recent struggles and whether or not he was surprised that head coach Mike Norvell is still at the helm in 2026.

Jackson Wants to See More Fire From Norvell

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

He didn't question Norvell's coaching ability, but also didn't mince words when discussing whether Florida State has enough edge and urgency to compete consistently in the modern era.

"As far as Norvell is concerned, he’s a good guy and a good coach, but there’s an old saying which goes, ‘Nice guys finish last.’ It would be nice to see him a bit more arrogant and fiery at times," Jackson said. "Not only to fire up his players but to fire up his assistant coaches too. You’re only as good as the people you put around you."

Jackson’s concerns also extended into NIL spending and the importance of bringing in the right players to fit what Florida State is attempting to build.

Florida State Must Spend to Compete

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford gives brief remarks about Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton following his final home game before retirement. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs 76-69 on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FSU made several roster moves in the offseason, but much of the outside attention centered around how much the Seminoles were willing to spend on a quarterback. FSU ultimately landed Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels, and Jackson touched on similar concerns regarding the program’s overall approach to the position.

"In this NIL world, Florida State must be willing to go out and get a quarterback. Other colleges such as Miami and Georgia have been able to do this in the last couple of years," Jackson said. "In order for FSU to compete, they have to increase their spending in order to stay close to these other teams. They need to do a better job recruiting both high school players and transfers. Don’t just look at a guy and say, ‘Well, he played here, so he must be great.’ No, go recruit. Talk to their family, their counselors, and former coaches. Find out what type of personality they have and whether they can lead a team."

He also questioned whether programs across the country, including Florida State, have become overly focused on physical traits and past production during the NIL era while overlooking leadership qualities and locker-room fit.

“There used to be detailed evaluations of kids before you gave them scholarships or money. Now they’re just looking at basic measurables like size and where they played,” Jackson continued. “They also have to remember that all good players are not good for your team because cancer kills teams from within. That’s why it’s so important to learn what type of men they are, and whether they are going to buy into your program and system. So, I think Florida State can do a better job of recruiting people.”

For Jackson, Florida State’s issues appear to extend beyond talent acquisition to whether the program still has the right evaluations, leadership, and willingness to spend what is necessary to compete consistently at a high level.

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