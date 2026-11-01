FSU President Richard McCullough Releases Statement On Mike Norvell Firing

The Florida State Seminoles finally made the move that everyone has been waiting on for over a year.

Following an uninspiring and embarrassing showing in a 36-24 loss to Clemson, the Seminoles fired head coach Mike Norvell. With the calendar flipping to November, FSU has four more games to play, but it couldn't afford to keep Norvell any longer.

READ MORE: The CLIMB Concludes: FSU Football Fires Mike Norvell During 7th Season

Florida State president Richard McCullough has publicly backed Norvell despite the rising adversity. Ultimately, it was McCullough who informed the longtime head coach that he was no longer employed.

Shortly after the news went public, McCullough released a statement.

FSU President Richard McCullough's Statement On Firing Mike Norvell

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCullough shared his appreciation for Norvell's time at Florida State, while acknowledging the need for change.

The Seminoles are planning to conduct a national coaching search to find Norvell's replacement.

"We have made the decision to change the leadership of our football program," McCullough wrote. "We thank Mike Norvell for his commitment and service to Florida State and wish him and his family the very best. We understand the deep passion of Seminole fans and share their high expectations for this program."

"We are confident in Rick Stockstill's ability to provide steady leadership during this transition," McCullough added. "We will conduct a thorough national search for the program's next leader, someone who embraces Florida State's tradition of championship athletics and our standard of excellence."

Even though Florida State's administration hoped that Norvell could right the ship enough to bring him back in 2027, this was always the most likely outcome.

The Seminoles made various changes in recent years to give Norvell as many chances as possible. Less than two years ago, FSU fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

Norvell replaced those coordinators with Gus Malzahn and Tony White. Malzahn retired from coaching after completing just one season of a three-year contract. Meanwhile, White is spearheading one of the worst defenses in the country.

Florida State let Norvell carry the program into the dump. This is just the first step in what will be an extended process to get the Seminoles back among the upper echelon in college football.

Over the next few months, FSU will have to hire a new head coach, athletic director, and basically an entirely new staff.

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