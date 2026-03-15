FSU RB Ousmane Kromah Getting Help From One Specific Veteran

Florida State wrapped up its first week of spring camp on Friday as the Seminoles head into a two-week break before resuming practice on March 24. FSU underwent a myriad of offseason changes, adding more than 50 newcomers to the roster while reshaping parts of the coaching staff and front office. The Seminoles will look to bounce back from consecutive losing seasons, and that process begins this spring.

FSU will likely lean heavily on the rushing attack once again after retaining promising running backs Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton, Jr., while also adding Texas transfer RB Quintrevion Wisner to the mix.

Kromah Taking Advantage of First Full Offseason at Florida State

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Kromah was a part of #Tribe25 and arrived on campus in the summer of last year as a former four-star prospect and the No. 3 running back in his class. He had 407 yards and a touchdown over 12 appearances last year and flashed his potential early. He finished the season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 79.7 and a rushing grade of 80.5.

The 6'1'', 225-pound Leesburgh, GA native believes that having a full spring this time around to work on the little things in his game with new running backs coach Kam Martin. Having a full offseason, he said, "helped him a lot."

"It's helped me adjust as far as we work on certain things like track and stuff like that," Kromah said to the media on Friday. "And last year, I didn't necessarily have the time to just work on my track because I came in during the summer. But this year, it's helping me improve my game completely because of the fact that I've got coach Martin getting on me about the smallest things. By the time we get to the season, my game should be fluent and efficient."

Veteran Players Helping Kromah Improve His Vision

Ousmane Kromah | Instagram.com

Senior running back Quintrevion Wisner transferred in from Texas in the offseason and is expected to bring a veteran presence to the locker room. Wisner appeared in 38 games with 21 starts over his three seasons with the Longhorns, and Kromah said he has shared tips from his collegiate experience.

"He's been helping me. Like I'm being honest, I'm still younger, and he's been in this, so he's helping me see certain things that I didn't see," Kromah continued. "For instance, he he's helping me learn power read, certain things like if a linebacker goes in or goes out there, certain like things that he was taught at certain schools and certain things that he didn't learn growing up that I didn't necessarily have the luxury of learning and he's helping me go through it and apply to practice."

As the Seminoles continue evaluating their backfield throughout spring, Kromah believes the added practice and the guidance from veterans like Wisner will help him take the next step.

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