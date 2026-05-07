Ex-FSU Safety Listed as Top 10 Most Important Transfer Addition in 2026

The Florida State Seminoles saw their fair share of attrition following last season, as the transfer portal, NFL Draft departures, and expiring eligibility continued to reshape the roster heading into 2026. What was once viewed as a veteran-heavy group has quickly become a team seeking continuity across multiple positions.

With another offseason of turnover taking a significant chunk out of the 2025 squad, head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles may find themselves in a difficult spot entering the upcoming season. While the roster still features talent and upside, questions surrounding cohesion, experience, and depth remain difficult to ignore.

CBS Sports recently released a list of its 26 most important transfers, and one departing Seminole is projected to make a significant impact on the Ohio State Buckeyes roster.

Earl Little Jr. Projected as a Top 10 Impact Transfer

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Little Jr.'s time at Florida State was marked by mixed results. The former Alabama transfer battled injuries early in his career but saw his production improve, with 2025 becoming his most impactful season, according to PFF.

After earning a 40.9 overall grade in a reserve role at Alabama in 2023, Little Jr. steadily progressed from a 42.5 to a 69.1 across his two seasons with the Seminoles. That improvement, combined with Ohio State's departures in the secondary, helped land him at No. 9 in the rankings.

"Replacing three first-round picks on defense alone is worrisome for the Buckeyes, but this is a program with talented reserves and the resources to make necessary acquisitions in the portal," Brad Crawford wrote.

"With Jaylen McClain accepting the leadership role as the top replacement for Caleb Downs, Little is the new nickel as the next man up after the exit of the ever-versatile Sonny Styles. Little is a playmaker from the ACC, but these are huge shoes to fill given Styles' impact level in the hybrid role."

Florida State Continues to Feel Effects of Defensive Turnover

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) intercepts the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Before transferring, Little Jr. appeared in 24 games and recorded 91 tackles with four interceptions. All four interceptions and two pass breakups came during the 2025 season. If healthy, the Buckeyes may have added a dependable contributor in the secondary.

Alongside Little, Jr., defensive backs Edwin Joseph (Ole Miss) and Jerry Wilson (NFL) have left the program, which caused the Seminoles to dive heavily into defense last cycle. FSU added former 4-star prospect Chuck Kennon and promising incoming freshmen Jordan Crutchfield and Tre Bell III, who came out of the prep ranks, while the 'Noles brought in Ma'Khi Jones and CJ Richard Jr. through the NCAA transfer portal.

Whether Little Jr. develops into a true impact defender at Ohio State remains to be seen, but his late emergence at Florida State suggests the Buckeyes may be getting a player whose best football is still ahead of him.