FSU’s Latest Move to Fill the Stands for Clemson Game Raises Eyebrows

With home attendance down this season, Florida State is adding more reasons for fans to spend Halloween at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The athletics department announced “Operation Garnet Storm” on Friday, unveiling an expanded game day experience for the Seminoles’ October 31 matchup against Clemson. The festivities include Halloween activities, concession specials, a halftime drone show, and new stadium presentations, alongside a limited-time ticket promotion.

For a program trying to rebuild excitement, the announcement raises a familiar question: What will it take to bring more fans back to the stands?

FSU Adds Incentives to Bring Fans Back to Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State fans cheer on the Seminoles just moments before the game was delayed due to a power outage Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The announcement comes with a direct pitch to fans still considering buying tickets. Through Sunday, October 25, at 11:59 p.m., FSU is offering Clemson tickets starting at $75 and NC State tickets starting at $25 with the promotional code BUYWEEK.

Inside the stadium, the additions include FSU’s first drone show, synchronized light displays, and Halloween activities. Concession promotions continue into the second half, giving fans another reason to stick around after halftime.

Fans in costume can collect candy at concession stands, while a completed punch card can be redeemed for a hot dog or nachos combo during the second half. The festivities also include special beer pricing and student concession rates.

“Operation Garnet Storm is a comprehensive campaign to provide our fans a one-of-a-kind experience in Doak Campbell Stadium,” interim athletics director Bruce Warwick said per Seminoles.com

Home Attendance Has Dropped About 7%

A Florida State fan holds up a thumbs-down signal while yelling “boo” at Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after the Seminoles lost to the SMU Mustangs on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Florida State’s official statistics, the Seminoles have averaged 62,111 in reported attendees over four home games this season. In their first four home games in 2025, they averaged 66,815, down 4,704 per game, or about 7%.

The smallest reported crowd this season came against Virginia, when FSU announced an attendance of 55,782 fans for its 38-7 win. The previous home game against Central Arkansas drew 66,637, the season's largest reported crowd so far.

FSU is handing out candy corn and changing stadium light colors to get people in the stands on Halloween night…



Have to imagine the numbers aren’t looking great heading into this one. https://t.co/GwzvuP9BoS — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 23, 2026

Scheduling does come into play.

Last season’s first four home games included Alabama and Miami, while this year’s opening home slate featured New Mexico State, SMU, Central Arkansas, and Virginia.

Clemson’s Halloween visit will generate more fan interest as Florida State hosts the Tigers for a primetime showdown on Saturday night.

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