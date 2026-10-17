Mario Cristobal Issues Upfront Warning to Miami Ahead of FSU Football Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles face perhaps their toughest match of the season on Saturday when they travel down to Miami to face the No. 3 Hurricanes.

However, Mario Cristobal sent a blunt message to anyone expecting Miami to cruise past Florida State on Saturday: assuming a victory is a sure way to lose the game.

Ahead of the rivalry matchup, the Hurricanes’ head coach made it clear that UM hasn't looked past the Seminoles even though they're a three-touchdown favorite heading into the night.

A Dangerous Florida State Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs the ball at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida State 50-36. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“A 21-6 lead at Alabama and a seven-point game with four and a half minutes left is real,” Cristobal said.

FSU still trailed 43-36 with four and a half minutes left against the Crimson Tide, but couldn’t get the defensive stop it needed. It stayed a one-possession game until Alabama scored a touchdown with 2:15 left. Ashton Daniels threw an interception to end the final drive, giving Alabama the chance to kneel out the clock.

Last Friday, the Seminoles fell to Louisville 44-20, but Cristobal was adamant that the scoreboard doesn't always tell the whole story. FSU built a lead and looked to put on a dominant performance until a critical 4th-down stop let the Cardinals regain momentum.

“I think you have to look at scores as they relate to last Friday. A fourth-and-2 conversion makes it 21-nothing, and the game’s practically over," Cristobal continued. "A 21-6 lead at Alabama and a seven-point game with four and a half minutes left is real.

Florida State is averaging 409.5 offensive yards per game and is tied for No. 16 nationally with 34 explosive plays of 20-plus yards through six games, according to CFBStats.com

“Rushing touchdowns, top 15 in the country as well. They generate a lot of explosive plays with great quarterback play, both by throwing it and running it," Cristobal said. "A very strong running game behind a really experienced and tough and physical offensive line. And all in all, a great challenge and a great opportunity for our football team, and looking forward to getting back to Hard Rock.”

A Warning to Miami Against Assuming a Win

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pressured during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cristobal's outlook on the upcoming matchup came with a warning about how quickly expectations can become a problem for a team that assumes it will win.

"If anyone is assuming that they should win or they’re entitled to winning, they’re out of their minds,” Cristobal continued. “They’re going to get beat.”

The Hurricanes enter the matchup ranked No. 1 in scoring offense and defense and are expected to dominate FSU at home. DraftKings.com currently lists Miami as 21-point favorites.

The game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida and will broadcast on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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