Healthy FSU Football Veteran Could Be Ready For Breakout Year

For the first time in multiple seasons, Florida State tight end Landen Thomas enters preseason camp with something he hasn't had before: a healthy offseason.

According to tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, his full offseason has already translated into tangible improvements as Thomas looks to become one of the Seminoles' top offensive weapons in 2026

Healthy Offseason Fast-Tracked Thomas' Progress

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas (17) runs with the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thomsen believes Thomas' biggest step forward this offseason wasn't necessarily on the field.

After battling setbacks over the last two offseasons, Thomas has finally built momentum heading into preseason camp.

"The thing that I want him to do is just stay healthy," Thomsen said after day two of fall camp. "The last couple summers he's had a couple things that, before camp, kind of held him back from being ready for camp... He's made a bigger commitment than ever to his diet, to his sleep, to doing the different things that it takes... He went all the way through the offseason process healthy. Now he comes in, he's stronger, he's in better shape, he's quicker."

Thomas arrived at Florida State as a five-star recruit and one of the nation's top tight end prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

After appearing in 12 games during the 2025 season and totaling 13 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, Thomas enters 2026 positioned for a larger role in an offense that has historically featured the tight end under Mike Norvell.

Results Are Showing Up on the Practice Field

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas (18) catches a pass during the second half of the game against Charleston Southern Buccaneers safety Davion Williams (2) at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thomsen pointed to that track record following Thursday's practice, pointing out that the Seminoles have consistently created opportunities for the position to produce explosive plays downfield.

"His routes are as sharp as they've been... He's always been a guy that's had great lower-body flexibility," Thomsen continued. "Just staying healthy, getting stronger, being able to control his body better. The first two practices I've seen, I've seen all that."

When asked which tight ends he trusted most as blockers entering the season, Thomsen immediately gave East Carolina transfer Desirrio Riles the nod. Their size, physicality, and experience make them well-suited to compete against high-level competition.

"Right now I would probably say the two older guys, Landen and Desirrio," Thomsen said. "They both, body-type-wise, have got enough size, mass, and length to do what you need to do. Both of them have the physicality that it takes, and both of them have done it... against real competition."

If Florida State is going to feature the tight ends more in 2026, having two veterans Thomsen already trusts in both the passing game and as blockers gives the Seminoles flexibility to lean on 12 personnel and multiple-tight-end looks that are signatures of Norvell's offense.

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