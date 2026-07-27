FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Special Teams

Florida State enters fall camp with a mix of proven production and unanswered questions in its special teams unit. Adam Scheier was hired as the Seminoles’ special teams coordinator ahead of the 2026 season, while FSU also added competition at kicker, punter and long snapper through the transfer portal.

Florida State enters fall camp with an almost entirely new group of specialists after multiple players departed from the program.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on Florida State’s roster ahead of fall camp. The series continues with a deeper look at the Seminoles' shifting special teams room.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Reciever

Tight End

Linebacker

At The Surface:

Daniel Hughes - Instagram.com

Punter

— Daniel Hughes, Junior

Hughes transferred to Florida State after spending the 2025 season at New Mexico, where he earned Ray Guy Award semifinalist honors. He averaged 45.4 yards per punt and will provide the Seminoles with an experienced option expected to take over punting duties this fall. Hughes will look to continue that production against ACC competition in his first season in Tallahassee, Florida.

— Carter Jula, Redshirt Sophomore

Jula followed Scheier to Florida State after spending last season at UNLV. The Sarasota, Florida, native began his college career at Nevada in 2024 but has yet to appear in a collegiate game. Jula enters fall camp competing with Daniel Hughes and Ethan Post for opportunities at punter.

— Ethan Post, Redshirt Freshman

Preserving his redshirt during the 2025 season, Post appeared in two games against East Texas A&M and Kent State. Post was a highly regarded high school specialist; he was rated as a five-star punter and four-star kicker by Kohl's Professional Kicking before signing with the Seminoles. Post enters fall camp as a developmental option behind Hughes and Jula.

Kicker

— Gabe Panikowski, Senior

Panikowski arrives at Florida State after earning All-American honors in 2024 at Idaho State. He enters fall camp as one of the leading candidates to handle placekicking duties, giving the Seminoles a veteran specialist with a proven track record as they look for more consistency in the kicking game.

— Conor McAneney, Sophomore

McAneney transferred to Florida State after appearing in 11 games as Quincy's placekicker and kickoff specialist in 2025. He made 7 of 10 field-goal attempts, including a long of 45 yards, and averaged 60.2 yards per kickoff with 16 touchbacks.

Long Snapper

— Caleb Bowers, Redshirt Senior

Bowers transferred to Florida State after a standout four-year career at North Dakota State, where he appeared in 45 games, including 44 consecutive contests. A 2025 Stats Perform FCS All-American and first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, Bowers handled field-goal and PAT snaps for three seasons while serving as the Bison's punt snapper for two years.

— Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman

The former Kohl's Professional Kicking five-star long snapper enters his second season at Florida State, developing depth behind veteran Clay Bowers. He'll continue building experience while competing for a larger role as he enters his second season.

Kick Returner

— Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Singleton brings the most experience to Florida State's return game after serving as the Seminoles' primary kickoff returner in 2024, when he averaged 24.9 yards on 15 returns and scored a touchdown. Although he handled only two kickoff returns in 2025, his experience, vision, and acceleration make him an early favorite to reclaim the role entering fall camp.

— Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Danzy's explosiveness makes him another option in the return game. One of Florida State's most dynamic playmakers, he led the ACC and ranked fourth nationally with 21.15 yards per reception while adding 216 rushing yards on 12 carries in 2025. He also led the nation with six plays of at least 50 yards, highlighting the game-breaking speed that makes him an appealing return candidate.

Punt Returner

— Jasen Lopez, Freshman

One of the most electric playmakers in the Seminoles' 2026 signing class. His quickness, change of direction, and ability to make defenders miss in space will give him the option for early playing time if the Seminoles decide to go with youth at that position.

— Devin Carter, Freshman

Carter enters his first fall camp with an opportunity to compete for a role in the return game. The legacy prospect possesses the athleticism to factor into the return game and could push for snaps as Florida State evaluates its options at punt returner.

Biggest Question Mark?

Who will win the placekicking Job?

Several spots on Florida State's special teams unit appear to be taking shape, but the competition at placekicker remains unsettled entering fall camp.

Panikowski and McAneney each arrived in Tallahassee during the offseason after productive collegiate careers and will battle to earn the starting role, but McAneney's off-field issues could hinder his progress after missing a large portion of the spring.

Unlike punter, where Daniel Hughes enters camp as the clear favorite, neither kicker has separated himself heading into preseason practices.

Whichever kicker proves to be the most reliable throughout camp is likely to earn the first opportunity when Florida State opens the season against New Mexico State.

Follow The Leader

Hughes enters fall camp with little uncertainty about his role. The veteran transfer is the clear favorite to handle punting duties after arriving with multiple seasons of collegiate experience.

Jula or Post could win the starting job if either of them has a strong fall camp, but as the veteran in the room, his experience at the collegiate level sets him apart. He provides a dependable foundation for the special teams unit as the only punter on the roster with significant FBS game experience.

Hughes fun-loving personality has also won over the rest of the team, despite him being much older than everyone else.

Projected Depth Chart

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs with the ball past North Alabama Lions defensive back Gregory Reddick (9) during the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Punter

1. Daniel Hughes, Jr.

2. Carter Jula, RS So./Ethan Post, RS Fr.

Kicker

1. Gabe Panikowski, RS Sr.

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Longsnapper

1. Clay Bowers, Redshirt Senior

2. Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman

Kick Returner

1. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS Jr.

2. Micahi Danzy, RS So.

Punt Returner

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Fall Camp Outlook

FSU enters fall camp with a chance to significantly improve one of the game's most overlooked phases. Daniel Hughes provides stability at punter, but the Seminoles still have important decisions to make at kicker and in the return game before the season opener.

Singleton Jr. was a Freshman All-American returner in 2024, but his production at the position tapered in 2025. Mike Norvell prioritizes his special teams unit, and if Florida State can identify a reliable placekicker and establish consistency on kickoff and punt returns, the special teams unit has the potential to become a strength rather than a question mark this season.