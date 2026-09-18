How Much is FSU Football Spending on NIL Compared to the Rest of the Country?

How much does it cost to build a competitive college football roster?

A new report from The Athletic examined the spending gap across college programs, and Florida State faces a major disadvantage as it tries to return to winning football.

Where FSU’s Spending Stands

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola and Renegade take the field before the game in the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Athletic estimates Florida State’s 2026 roster budget at $23 million to $30 million, placing the Seminoles well below college football’s biggest spenders.

Ohio State’s estimated budget ranges from $49 million to $54 million, while Miami's ranges from $44 million to $50 million. Alabama, FSU’s next opponent, falls between $38 million and $42 million.

Even the upper end of Florida State’s range is $8 million below Alabama’s lowest estimate and $14 million below Miami’s. Those differences show the financial gap the Seminoles face as they navigate the new era of college football.

"We worked to get as many independent, trustworthy estimates as possible from people inside and outside a program: those who broker the deals, direct the teams from the sidelines on Saturdays, and watch the games from luxury boxes," The report stated. "We contacted at least one employee from each school to give them an opportunity to offer information about their roster budgets."

The figures are estimates, but they provide a window into the resources available to programs competing for talent.

Norvell Addressed the Spending Gap

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell stands on the field during warmups before his team faced SMU at Doak Campbell Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike Norvell was asked about those figures Wednesday ahead of FSU’s trip to Alabama. He did not confirm the estimates but he addressed the challenge of competing against better-funded programs.

“It’s a different age in college athletics where there are some wide disparities in some cases,” Norvell said, "At the end of the day, you step on the field; it’s about going to play the game. And we’ve got some really good football players and some guys that I have a great deal of belief in what they do and how they do it."

Clemson’s roster budget is $29 million to $32 million, and Florida’s estimated budget falls between $31 million and $41 million, putting even its lowest estimate above the Seminoles’ highest.

But the financial advantage doesn't extend across FSU's entire schedule.

Virginia’s roster budget is estimated at $20 million to $24 million, Louisville’s is $22 million to $25 million, NC State’s is $22 million to $26 million, and Pitt’s is $16 million to $20 million. All four have lower reported budgets than Florida State.

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