NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Alabama Crimson Tide

The Florida State Seminoles are headed to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a nationally televised matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State is coming off its first loss of the 2026 season, and had a week off to circle the wagons. Instead, more chaos has embroiled the program, with the Seminoles firing athletic director Michael Alford and speculation surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's status continuing to ramp up.

READ MORE: Why These Two Stats Are FSU Football's Worst Nightmare Against Alabama

Meanwhile, Alabama is out to a 2-0 start under third-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. New starting quarterback Keelon Russell is still figuring things out, but the Crimson Tide has an elite defense to lean on while the sophomore gets himself up to speed.

A year ago, FSU upset Alabama to begin the 2025 campaign. The Crimson Tide have their sights set on revenge, along with protecting their 89-game home winning streak against unranked opponents.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to hit the road for the first time this fall.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In less than two weeks, Florida State has managed to perplex its fanbase, and the rest of the country. Coming out of the great power outage of 2026, the Seminoles moved on from Michael Alford, and the conversation turned to a bunch of boxes outside Mike Norvell's house.

Remember, FSU is facing the Alabama Crimson Tide this week. It feels like anything but, with the clash between the lines being overshadowed by the constant dysfunction and failures in Tallahassee.

There's also the growing sentiment that the Seminoles are a strikingly average, if not below-average, football team. Ashton Daniels has played exactly as he did throughout his college career; inaccurate, indecisive, and in his own head. The offensive line isn't doing him many favors, and the tight ends are nonexistent in all facets.

Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy have combined for 11 catches and zero touchdowns in eight quarters, despite playing the bulk of the snaps on offense. That's just unacceptable and an indictment of Florida State's passing game.

Defensively, the Seminoles can't generate a pass rush, and the defensive backfield is an absolute mess. The play-calling hasn't helped, but Ja'Bril Rawls is a major letdown so far.

Credit the special teams unit for playing clean, outside of a couple penalties, I guess.

Alabama is the better team. The Crimson Tide are handling business at a high level so far this year. Though they looked a little shaky early against Kentucky, the program still walked out of Lexington with a blowout win.

I'm expecting Alabama to have plenty of motivation to wipe Florida State off the map after last year. The Seminoles don't really have any advantages on either side of the ball to try to take advantage of the Crimson Tide.

I've also got to bring up the road losing streak. Over 1,000 days have passed since the Seminoles beat Florida in Gainesville in November 2023. Since then, FSU has dropped 9 consecutive true road games. Considering recent history, it's hard to believe that streak will end against Alabama, of all teams.

This will be arguably the fiercest environment that Florida State has entered since 2024.

FSU needs to pull a few surprises out of its hat. If not, this might be one of the largest defeats for the Seminoles in recent years, and there have been a lot of them.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 1-1

Crimson Tide 41, Seminoles 10

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This one has the chance to get ugly. Florida State's defense has no pass rush once again, and defensive backs aren’t being lined up in appropriate areas to give them a chance to make a play. Offensively, FSU is having to move things around, and that bodes extremely badly for a Crimson Tide front seven that is causing havoc to begin the 2026 season.

It will take a miracle for the Seminoles to win on the road in a ticked-off Bryant-Denny Stadium looking for revenge.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 2-0

Crimson Tide 37, Seminoles 13

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

This looks like a horrific matchup on paper for Florida State. While this Alabama team isn’t as strong as the Nick Saban era, that’s a hard standard to live up to, and they still have plenty of talent.

Alabama has done a fantastic job defending the run so far this season, allowing just 32 rushing yards per game. They’ve also sacked the quarterback 7 times in two games. Both of those will be difficult for FSU’s offensive line to deal with.

Defensively, they’ll need to be disciplined with their rushing lanes on Keelon Russell, and they’ve done nothing through two games to make me believe they can do that.

They don’t have Gus Malzahn calling plays anymore, who could always find a way to move the ball on Alabama. I don’t have that same belief in Norvell.

This doesn’t even factor in how poorly FSU has performed on the road in the last two years. It’s been well documented in both my preview and on the latest episode of Hear the Spear. That goes to say, I don’t expect the final score of this one to be pretty.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 2-0

Crimson Tide 45, Seminoles 10

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

Expect the Seminoles to lean on the running game early, but sustaining drives will get much tougher if Alabama forces them into obvious passing situations.

Over two games, Florida State hasn't shown the ability to move the ball through the air and has been an absolute failure on third downs.

FSU needs better protection and a better passing game to make the Crimson Tide defend the entire field. Until the Seminoles show they can do that, I see Alabama gradually taking control and pulling away in the second half.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 2-0

Crimson Tide 34, Seminoles 13

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

About ten to thirteen years ago, a regular-season road trip to Tuscaloosa would have been a "can't miss" event in the sport. Two of college football's most storied programs, Alabama and Florida State, agreeing to a home-and-home series would have generated years of anticipation. It would have been circled on calendars the moment the schedules were announced.

It's the kind of matchup given a primetime television window, a College Gameday appearance, endlessly dissected throughout the offseason, and discussed in terms of national championship implications before either team ever took the field.

The names alone would have promised near stress-inducing stakes. Alabama. Florida State. Bryant-Denny Stadium. A September afternoon with two national brands and national title hopes hanging in the balance.

That's what this game should evoke, but this weekend's matchup is far from a battle of titans.

No. On this weekend in 2026, the sport will not stop to watch.

What once would have felt like one of the defining matchups in college football now arrives as what feels like little more than a low-stakes non-conference game on a mid-September schedule. Perhaps, that is the most striking illustration of where Florida State finds itself today.

Not that it is playing Alabama on the road, but that playing Alabama on the road somehow no longer feels like the occasion it once would have been.

Patience has worn thin and apathy has set in for many. Whether the Seminoles win or lose, it's likely that the outcome of the game will do little to change the sentiment among the Florida State faithful.

A win would certainly be an upset in more ways than one, whereas a blowout loss would only confirm the reality that most around the country have already accepted: the Florida State Football program remains far removed from the standard set forth by the generations before it.

There's no sense in dragging this one out. The Crimson Tide are ranked #10 in the AP Poll and are coming off a 45-17 dismantling of SEC conference foe Kentucky. The 'Noles, meanwhile, are fresh off of a demoralizing home loss to SMU and a bye week that saw the dismissal of their athletic director, which has only fueled the uncertainty surrounding the future of their head coach.

FSU will enter Saturday's contest as nearly 20-point underdogs, and the team has given onlookers little reason to doubt the possibility of such a lopsided result.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 2-0

Crimson Tide 42, Seminoles 14

CONSENSUS: Alabama (5-0)

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