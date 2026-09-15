FSU Football Takes Major Hit At Linebacker With Multiple Injuries

The Florida State Seminoles have only played two games in the early stages of the 2026 season.

However, injuries are already starting to become a concern. In the recent loss to SMU, the Seminoles were without the services of senior linebacker Blake Nichelson, senior safety K.J. Kirkland, sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir, sophomore wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and freshman wide receiver Devin Carter.

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Coming out of a BYE week, it appears that Nichelson remains sidelined and two other members of the inebacker unit are joining him.

Florida State Dealing With Multiple Injuries At Linebacker

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to head coach Mike Norvell, true freshmen linebackers Izayia Williams and Daylen Green will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

News of Williams' injury surfaced late last week, and Norvell confirmed the unfortunate situation. Williams suffered a setback in practice, while Green was injured against the Mustangs. Green played 8 snaps on special teams in the defeat.

"Izayia Williams, Daylen Green, unfortunately, are going to be out the rest of the year. Those guys, they had injuries, Daylen in the last game, and then Izayia there, been dealing with some things," Norvell said on Monday. "Obviously [Williams] had an issue this past week, and unfortunately they will be out for the rest of the season."

Williams is coming off a season-ending ACL injury, and the recent ailment appears to be to the same knee. Meanwhile, Green was talked about highly as a freshman who could make an impact on special teams, and the Seminoles only got 12 total snaps from him.

To add to the misery, Nichelson won't be available for at least a few weeks. An exact timeline isn't available right now.

Nichelson wasn't on Florida State's first two injury reports against SMU. The day before the game, the Seminoles listed him as out, leading to the assumption that he went down in practice.

"Blake Nichelson will be out an extended period of time," Norvell said. "We are expecting him back this year, but he will miss a significant amount here over these next few weeks as it goes through."

Nichelson totaled 3 tackles in the win over New Mexico State. He's eligible to return to college for a fifth season due to the NCAA's new 5-for-5 rule.

FSU will be relying on 5th-year senior Mikai Gbayor, 5th-year senior Omar Graham Jr., senior Caleb LaVallee, and junior Chris Jones to hold down the linebacker unit. Jones and LaVallee were injured in the last game, but are expected to be ready to go against Alabama.

Norvell is looking for others to rise to the occasion. True freshmen Karon Maycock and Noah LaVallee are two young players who have been mentioned at different junctures. Veterans such as AJ Cottrill and Brandon Torres have multiple years of experience with the Seminoles.

"With some guys going down, the opportunity for others to rise up, whether it's defensively there at linebacker, whether it's opportunities there in special teams, it'll be an open door opportunity for guys on this team and I'm excited to see them capitalize on those as they present themselves."

Florida State returns to action against Alabama on Saturday, September 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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