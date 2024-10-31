How To Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend as they look to end their four-game losing streak. As underdogs at home, it remains unclear who will be taking reps under center, given that both Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek appeared in the last two losses, leaving the 'Noles with yet another question mark on their 1-7 roster.
UNC head coach Mack Brown, a Florida State alumnus, has never won against FSU. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, on the other hand, has yet to lose to Brown. However, with the way this season has unfolded, another record could be broken in the Norvell era despite Brown being 0-11 against the Seminoles.
Not all is lost. The Seminole defense held No. 5 Miami to a season-low of 36 points and is ranked first in the country with five blocked kicks this year. There has been a freshman uprising and it appears FSU will be looking to build to the future with young talent moving forward.
North Carolina presents a strong rushing attack with Omarion Hampton, which could present issues for the Seminoles as he has already surpassed 1,000 yards this season on 181 carries for nine scores.
Florida State has tried to strengthen its rushing defense but still gave up 230 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last week against Miami. They will need all hands on deck if they want to make the Tar Heels one-dimensional and prevent another 100-plus-yard rusher from taking over the game.
As slight underdogs, a home win can only help FSU salvage an already historic losing season.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Current Records: Florida State (1-7, 1-6 ACC) vs. North Carolina (4-4, 1-3 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November, 2 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
TV/Streaming: ACCN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter, Analyst: Mark Herzlich, Reporter: Coley Harvey
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 138 or 193/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +2.5 (-110), North Carolina -2.5 (-110)
Over/Under: Over 50.5 (-112), Under 50.5 (-108)
Moneyline: FSU (+114), North Carolina (-135)
Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series with UNC 17-3-1 including 8-2-1 in Tallahassee
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
