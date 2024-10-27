Florida State Falls to Miami For First Time In Four Years
Florida State faced off against the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night in front of a rowdy, sold-out crowd of 66,200 people inside Hard Rock Stadium. It was the same story that had plagued the Seminole all year: the FSU defense was continuously put in bad positions, and their offense was unable to match points with their opponents. While most predicted that it would be a massacre in Coral Gables, FSU held the Hurricanes to 36 points, the lowest all year for Miami.
The Hurricanes got off to a hot start under quarterback Cam Ward with completions to Isaiah Horton and Elijah Arroyo. Miami was able to put their first on the board off of a one-yard rush by running back Mark Fletcher, Jr. on its opening drive.
FSU linebacker Omar Graham, Jr. started the 'Noles' second defensive drive with a seven-yard sack on Ward, followed by another from Edwin Joseph for nine yards. FSU quarterback Brock Glenn was able to move the chains off passes to Malik Benson and Lawayne McCoy. Their second offensive drive stalled at mid-field.
Aided by a few mental errors on the FSU defense, Ward and the Hurricanes were able to move across the 50. Miami was able to convert on third and 20 off of a 21-yard pass to Damien Martinez. At first and ten inside the Seminole red zone, Martinez was able to add another six off of an 18-yard rush making the score 14-0.
The 'Noles made a change at quarterback with Luke Kromenhoek, who had his first appearance in last week's loss against Duke. He started Florida State's drive with a 14-yard rush, followed by another 42-yard rush to put them in scoring range. Using his legs again, Kromenhoek moved Florida State into first and goal, and after three failed attempts, running back Caziah Holmes was able to put points on the board for FSU.
Miami responded with a scoring drive of its own aided by Ward's mobility outside of the pocket. Ward was able to complete a 16-yard pass to Horton. More procedural errors by the defense put the Hurricanes in scoring position as the seconds dwindled in the first half. FSU defensive tackle Darrell Jackson added the third sack of the night for five yards. The Hurricanes went up by 10 off of a 20-yard field goal.
Starting at midfield after a failed fourth down conversion, the Hurricanes moved into scoring range off of a pass from Ward to Martinez. Ward was able to move the chains again with his legs on a three-yard scramble inside the 30. FSU's defense held the Hurricanes to another field goal from 42 yards making the score 20-7.
Kromenhoek found wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas for 29 yards to get the 'Noles going but was unable to convert its fifth fourth down conversion. Kromenhoek took a four-yard sack to give Miami the ball back. Ward found Xavier Restrop for a first down on a gain of 13, and the Florida State defense held again, forcing a 45-yard field goal to widen the lead.
The final nail in the coffin for Florida State came with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter. After being aided by numerous defensive penalties, Ward completed a trick play for seven yards. The Hurricanes' two-point conversion was no good.
Miami tacked on another late touchdown and the 'Noles headed back to Tallahassee with another defeat, 36-14.
Kromenhoek finished the night by completing 6/14 passes for 61 yards while rushing 11 times for 71 yards.
The Seminoles are set to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels on November, 2.
