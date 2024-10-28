19 Notes Regarding Florida State's Sizable Loss To Rival Miami
Florida State lost for the seventh time in eight games this season as the Seminoles were defeated 36-14 by the Miami Hurricanes. The defeat eliminated FSU from bowl contention and was the program's first loss to the Hurricanes since head coach Mike Norvell's first year in Tallahassee in 2020.
Here are 19 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
- Freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek set career highs with 6 completions, 61 passing yards and 71 rushing yards in his second appearance of the season. On FSU's touchdown drive in the second quarter, Kromenhoek had 69 rushing yards and 7 passing yards.
- Kromenhoek had a 42-yard run on 4th-and-1, FSU's longest run of the season. Kromenhoek also had runs of 14 yards on 3rd-and-10 and 12 yards to get inside Miami's 5-yard line.
- Running back Caziah Holmes capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown on 4th down, his first touchdown of the season. He set season highs with 15 yards on 4 carries.
- Running back Lawrance Toafili had 33 total yards to pass 2,500 for his career (now at 2,532).
- Florida State's defense had 5.0 TFL, including 4.0 sacks. The Seminoles have had at least 5.0 TFL in seven consecutive games, FSU's longest streak since an eight-game run spanning the 2021-22 seasons.
- Darrell Jackson Jr. had 2.0 sacks, his first two solo sacks on the season. Omar Graham Jr. and Edwin Joseph added solo sacks, while Blake Nichelson and Sione Lolohea combined for a TFL early in the contest.
- Graham added his third PBU of the season just before halftime, forcing the Hurricanes to kick a field goal.
- Freshman receiver Lawayne McCoy caught an 8-yard pass in the first quarter and had two receptions in the game, the first catches of his career. Freshman running back Micahi Danzy earned his first career carry in the fourth quarter.
- Punter Alex Mastromanno became Florida State's all-time punting leader, booting three punts for 154 yards, a 51.3 average. For his career, Mastromanno is FSU's leader with 10,478 punt yards, passing Rohn Stark (1978-81). Mastromanno is also FSU's career punting average leader at 44.60.
- Mastromanno's punts Saturday went 56 yards, 53 yards and a 45-yard punt that was downed at the 5-yard line.
- Mastromanno leads the country with 21 50-yard punts and 21 of his 38 punts in 2024 have traveled at least 50 yards.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is now tied for 4th in FSU history with 174 made PATs. He was 2-for-2 Saturday and is 10-for-10 on the season.
- Azareye'h Thomas forced a fumble in the third quarter, his first of the season and second of his career.
- Safety Earl Little Jr and defensive tackle KJ Sampson both set career highs with six tackles, a team high. Little entered the game with five tackles in 18 career games; Sampson had seven tackles in 11 career appearances before Saturday.
- Left guard Jacob Rizy started his first game as a Seminole. FSU has started seven different offensive line combinations in eight games, tied for the most in the country. FSU's 10 offensive line starters this year are the Seminoles' most since starting 11 over 13 games in 2019.
- Florida State has converted 17 fourth-down attempts in 2024, most in the country. The Seminoles were 4-for-7 on Saturday.
- Florida State held Miami to season lows in points, total yards, passing offense, yards per play and tackles for loss.
- On offense, Florida State’s starters were quarterback Brock Glenn, running back Lawrance Toafili, tight end Landen Thomas, wide receiver Malik Benson, wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, left tackle Robert Scott, left guard Jacob Rizy, center Maurice Smith, right guard Jaylen Early, and right tackle Jeremiah Byers.
- On defense, Florida State’s starters were defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Omar Graham Jr., linebacker Justin Cryer, cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, nickel cornerback Kevin Knowles II, buck safety Shyheim Brown, and free safety KJ Kirkland.
