FSU Fans, Former Players React to First Loss to Miami In Four Years
The sliver of hope that remained for the now 1-7 Florida State Seminoles to make the postseason is officially gone. The team is now guaranteed to finish the regular season under .500 with their seventh loss tonight coming at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes.
In a heated rivalry game, fans and players should expect the unexpected. This was the worst offensive performance from the Hurricanes all season, and with inconsistency on the defensive side of the ball, and a young quarterback running the offense, this FSU team once again took two steps backward for every step in the right direction.
Even with the flashes of hope seen on the field, it's hard to be optimistic when the season is essentially over. For the first time since 2021, the Seminoles will not be playing football in December, and with no incentive to win out, will the team look any different over these next four weeks? Only time will tell.
Regardless of how fans are thinking about the game, it was a rivalry game and of course fans had a lot to say about it following the game. Here are just a few reactions from fans and former players regarding Florida State's loss to the 'Canes.
Former FSU Linebacker Dontavious Jackson Shares His Thoughts About the Hurricanes
Former Seminole Defensive Lineman Jacobbi McDaniel Shares His Confusion With the FSU Fanbase
2013 National Champion Freddie Stevenson Wasn't Impressed With Either Team on Saturday
More Fan Reactions Below
