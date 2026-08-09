K.J. Kirkland Embraces Fierce Competition Across FSU Football's Roster

The Florida State Seminoles grinded out two days of practice under the sun in Jacksonville, setting the stage for their second preseason scrimmage on Sunday night.

If there's one thing we've learned about this team over the last ten days, it's that this iteration of Seminoles loves to compete. There has been plenty of back and forth between the offense and defense, and within position groups, with the entire roster pushing to be their very best.

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Redshirt junior safety K.J. Kirkland is embroiled in one of those battles as he tries to nab a starting safety job.

Kirkland is going into his fourth year at Florida State, and he's seeing something different compared to the last two seasons.

It's a group that wants to be challenged, rather than shying away from criticism.

"Just a group that's ready to buy in," Kirkland said. "A group that wants to buy in, a group that wants better for themselves. I feel the desperation on all three levels; defense, on offense, coaches, everybody's desperate."

"No drop-off, everybody holds themselves accountable, and then there's nobody who can't be held accountable from freshmen, seniors, 5th year, it doesn't matter," Kirkland added. "If you're slacking off, doing something wrong, it's going to get addressed."

Kirkland is embracing the opportunity in front of him as gears up for the second half of fall camp.

Competition Is Fierce But That's What FSU Wants

Florida State football defensive back KJ Kirkland takes part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With so many players fighting for big roles, it's easy to get caught up in the heat of competition.

From Kirkland's point of view, the Seminoles aren't wishing the worst for the players behind or beside them. Instead, everyone tries to perform to the standard on the field, and root for each other when they're on the sideline.

"That's kind of what it is on all levels, from the D-Line, linebackers, safeties, corners. Nothing's guaranteed, but we know that us pushing each other and us fighting for reps, that's only going to make us better," Kirkland said. "There's no animosity, there's no secret beef or anything."

"We just go out there and compete. Next man up," Kirkland continued. "On the sideline, cheer for the person who's in, help them make corrections, and if you're tired, we've got a whole set of fresh legs coming in with no drop-off."

Kirkland has primarily been working at boundary safety, but he feels comfortable at all three safety positions.

The room is all about effort and hustle. If you aren't bringing a certain edge, any member of the unit is ready to call you out.

"You can't be, and if you are, it's going to get called out. That's what we go by in our room. That's probably the lamest thing you can do," Krikland said. "Majority in the back end, we run three safeties. It's us, so if you're slacking off, not running to the ball, not executing, trying to be all cool, that's a direct reflection of us and coach Coop."

"Basically, it's like a big 'F U' to the other two because if you're going to jog, you're saying 'F U' to the other two. Having that standard, having that mindset, that's kind of our driving force all day," Kirkland added. "Effort, effort, execution over emotion, that's what we go by in our room."

At the same time, the tough conversations and lack of egos have forced this group come together.

"This is probably the most close-net we've been as a safety group, as a DB group," Kirkland said.

Florida State made a late addition to the coaching staff, bringing in former Texas head coach Tom Herman as assistant to the head coach. Herman is primarily offering his vast offensive knowledge to the defense.

Kirkland says it feels like Herman has been there forever, even though he's just getting settled with his duties.

"It's kind of cool to see how he can just sit back and pour into us," Kirkland said.

"He's literally just telling us, from like QB mannerisms, what the offense is trying to do to us, that's a big plus in a safety room because a lot of our work and our eyes are involved with the QB and what the O-Line's doing," Kirkland continued. "With different checks that we may see with the offense trying to give us, he gives us those gems to know just be cool, process, see what you see, and just react to it."

Florida State scrimmages for the second time this preseason on Sunday night.

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