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Kickoff Time and TV Channel Set for FSU Football vs. NC State

The Seminoles are set for another afternoon game in November.
Tommy Mire|
Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball to running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball to running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

Florida State’s homecoming game against NC State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, at Doak Campbell Stadium. The ACC announced Monday that the game will air on ACC Network.

The matchup with the Wolfpack is the Seminoles’ final ACC game of the regular season. The Seminoles travel to Pitt this Friday, then close the season with back-to-back home games against NC State and Florida.

FSU Hoping to End Four-Game Skid Against NC State

Florida State Seminoles take the field prior to a game against the North Carolina
Sep 27, 2014; Raleigh, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles take the field prior to a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA Today Sports. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State leads the all-time series 27-17 and is 16-6 at home against NC State, but the Wolfpack have won the past four meetings. This will be NC State’s first trip to Tallahassee since their 2021 win. The Seminoles last beat the Wolfpack in 2019

Last November, the Wolfpack recovered two punts that touched FSU players, then turned the second recovery into a touchdown to seal a 21-11 win in North Carolina.

There is an interesting dynamic currently between the two programs.

Both teams have changed head coaches since the start of the season. Florida State fired Mike Norvell in November, and now interim HC Rick Stockstill is at the helm; he won his debut at Boston College. NC State fired Dave Doeren in October and named running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, On3 reported Sunday that NC State and former Wolfpack quarterback Philip Rivers were finalizing a deal to make him the program’s next head coach.

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Goebbel won his debut against California before the Wolfpack fell to Duke.

NC State is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in ACC play and will host the Syracuse Orange before traveling to Tallahassee, Florida.

Homecoming and Seminole Heritage Game

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Michai Danzy
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Michai Danzy (19) reacts after a catch during the first quarter versus the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Homecoming will double as Florida State’s annual Seminole Heritage game, which recognizes the university’s relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. FSU has won all three of its Seminole Heritage games, and the university will also mark its 175th anniversary during the game.

The homecoming parade starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. A free carnival at the Main Campus Fields will feature Seminole Tribe demonstrations and performances by the Marching Chiefs.

Flo Rida will close out Friday’s festivities with a free concert for FSU students at Dick Howser Stadium.

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Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

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