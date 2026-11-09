Rick Stockstill Gives FSU Football Injury Updates Ahead of Pitt

Florida State is preparing Chavez Thompson for a bigger role at center after starting center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was carted off during Saturday’s 31-24 win at Boston College.

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill said Monday that Thompson will get the practice reps at center ahead of Friday night’s game at Pitt. But he doesn't expect two key contributors on the other side of the ball to be available.

The status of defensive linemen Kevin Wynn and Deante McCray, who both missed the win over the War Eagles, remains questionable, with one not expected at all.

Defensive Lineman Kevin Wynn Not Expected to be Available

Kevin Wynn - Instagram

Stockstill said Monday that he doesn’t expect defensive tackle Kevin Wynn to return for Friday night’s game at Pitt. Wynn started against Clemson the week prior but was ruled out for Boston College. It appears that he will miss another game as the 'Noles head to Pittsburgh.

"Do not expect Juju (Wynn) to be back. Kevin’s getting closer. That's about all," Stockstill said.

Wynn had worked his way into the starting lineup before missing the Boston College game. He played in FSU’s first eight games and started five straight, recording 14 tackles and one sack.

McCray Is Getting Closer to a Return

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; New Mexico State wide receiver Brodie Malone-Bradford (6) runs for a gain past Florida State defensive back Ma'khi Jones (14) and Florida State defensive lineman Deante McCray (8) during the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Stockstill said defensive lineman Deante McCray is “getting closer” to returning and left his status open.

McCray was also injured in Florida State's Halloween night loss to Clemson and was ruled out last weekend.

“Deante is getting closer," Stockstill continued.

The Western Kentucky transfer has 13 tackles in eight games, including four tackles for loss. He recorded two of those stops in Florida State’s 38-7 win over Virginia, including his only sack of the season.

The injury bug has hit the Seminoles hard throughout the second half of the season. Florida State has lost a multitude of key players, including star wide receiver Duce Robinson, star running backs Sam Singleton, Jr. and Ousmane Kromah, all three of whom were announced to end their seasons.

Welch-Joiner's injury added to the list of players who won't be available, although former head coach Mike Norvell said that Singleton, Jr. could return later on this year.

The official injury report is submitted to the ACC three-days prior to any conference matchup and will update hours before kickoff.

The game against Pitt is scheduled for Friday, November 13, with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

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