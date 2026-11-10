Kirk Herbstreit Sees Big Things Ahead for FSU Football Under New AD

Kirk Herbstreit believes Florida State got its athletic director hire right.

The ESPN college football analyst congratulated the Seminoles on hiring Vice President and Director of Athletics Jeff Purinton in a post on X, noting the influence legendary head coach Bobby Bowden and Associate Director of Athletics for Communications Rob Wilson had on him.

However, the endorsement comes with some history in Tallahassee, Florida.

Herbstreit drew backlash from Florida State fans in 2023 when he backed Alabama for the final College Football Playoff spot and defended the selection committee’s decision to leave out the unbeaten ACC champions, and some of them still haven't forgiven the Ohio State alum.

Jeff Purinton’s Florida State Roots

Florida State University’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton addresses the media, Board of Trustees, Seminole fans and more during a press conference in the Champions Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Herbstreit called Purinton “a great man and guy,” saying he “grew up under the massive influence of the legendary Bobby Bowden and the great Rob Wilson.” Purinton worked for Wilson early in his days as an assistant sports information director.

"Congratulations @FloridaState on hiring a great man and guy in Jeff Purinton who grew up under the massive influence of the legendary Bobby Bowden and the great Rob Wilson!

He understands the culture and will get the Noles back!

Congrats Jeff-good luck my man!!"

Congratulations @FloridaState on hiring a great man and guy in Jeff Purinton who grew up under the massive influence of the legendary Bobby Bowden and the great Rob Wilson!

He understands the culture and will get the Noles back!

Congrats Jeff-good luck my man!! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 9, 2026

At his introductory press conference, Purinton said watching then-athletic director Dave Hart run the department helped him see a future in college athletics.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Purinton recalled collecting the now-nostalgic FSU-branded cups from the stands at Doak Campbell Stadium in the 1980s and using them as wagers in field goal contests with friends.

Decades later, he’s back in Tallahassee, Florida, in the job he used to dream of having.

“That was my dream, to be the AD and to give back to a place that has meant so much to me,” Purinton said.

Herbstreit Believes Purinton Can Get FSU Back on Track

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the field before the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now Herbstreit is backing the man tasked with hiring Florida State’s next head football coach. Purinton called the search an immediate priority, and that hire will be an early and likely the most important test of the program's near and distant future.

Herbstreit singled out Purinton’s understanding of FSU’s culture, and when asked on Tuesday what that means, Purinton pointed to a genuine and authentic person. As for how he’ll evaluate candidates, Purinton said he’ll look first at how their teams play and how hard they compete on the field.

His first and foremost goal, alongside steering Florida State football back in the right direction, is to improve academics and win championships across all sports.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.