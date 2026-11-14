LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford Has a Surprising Connection to FSU

A former Florida State quarterback became a household name in 2023, hoisting the Heisman Trophy and winning an FBS national championship in the same year.

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was watching Winston long before the two faced each other in the NFL. Both of Stafford’s parents went to Florida State, and he was still following the Seminoles when Winston took the country by storm.

That came up during the Los Angeles Rams’ QB 1-on-1 series, when Stafford and defensive lineman Myles Garrett were asked to identify quarterbacks by the teams they played for.

Both got Winston right. Stafford remembered watching him as a Florida State fan, while Garrett remembered what it was like to have him in the Cleveland locker room.

Stafford Grew Up Rooting for Florida State

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stafford's ties date back to his own recruitment; he's previously said he wanted to play for Florida State as a high school prospect and that he received an offer.

He started watching Georgia after Mark Richt, who had called plays at Florida State, became the Bulldogs’ head coach. Stafford ultimately signed with the Bulldogs, but he kept up with the Seminoles.

“Both my parents went there, so I've been a fan of his for a long time,” Stafford said of Winston.

Answer is truly 1 of 1. 🤣



New Episode » https://t.co/o9QG3FuDVz pic.twitter.com/ioAgz7MhvU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 13, 2026

Stafford got to watch Winston win the Heisman Trophy and lead Florida State to an undefeated national championship season. The two later faced each other in the NFL, but when Winston’s name came up, Stafford went back to his days watching the Seminoles.

Famous Jameis Speeches

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

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Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winston has never been shy of the camera and has created memorable moments in front of the lens, both on and off the field.

Just Google Jameis Winston funny moments, and you'll have a treasure trove of clips like this one:

Jameis Winston has had so many funny moments in the #NFL



The “let’s go eat a W” pre game speech was incredible 😂…BUT



Dancing in the locker room on crutches with a torn ACL will never be surpassed 😂pic.twitter.com/0ANrN9qDYF — JPA (@jasrifootball) August 27, 2023

When Stafford called Winston “electric on the mic,” Garrett knew exactly what he meant. The two were teammates with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, and Garrett recalled jokingly asking Winston to tone it down so they wouldn’t end up in a clip. He also explained why those speeches resonated in the locker room.

“But he really means it,” Garrett said. “Like you said, he’s intentional. He’s authentic to himself.”

Now, Winston is with the New York Giants and has thrown for 1,028 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions through Week 10.

“He just speaks from the heart, and I appreciate it,” Garrett continued. “We all did.”

The Giants still use Winston in short-yardage situations, and on fourth-and-1 against Washington, he broke into “Who Let the Dogs Out” at the line of scrimmage to try to draw the Commanders offside.

Whether he's calling audibles or making memorable audio, Winston always shines in front of the lights.

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