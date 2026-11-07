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FSU Football Depth Chart: What Changes Were Made After Firing Mike Norvell?

The two-deep looks slightly different this week with an interim head coach and a new set of play-callers taking the reins.
Dustin Lewis|
Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles will play their ninth game of the 2026 season on Saturday afternoon. Florida State is entering the first chapter of a two-game road trip beginning in Chestnut Hill against the Boston College Eagles.

A loss would push the Seminoles to the brink of bowl eligibility as Florida State tries to salvage what's left of a third straight disappointing season.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Boston College Eagles

A few hours before the contest, Florida State updated its depth chart.

Florida State Makes Depth Chart Changes After Firing Mike Norvell

Malachi Marshall
Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Malachi Marshall (1) warms up before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles had some changes to take note of prior to facing Boston College.

On offense, junior quarterback Malachi Marshall was removed from the depth chart. It'll be Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry holding things down against the Eagles.

The Seminoles also made changes at wide receiver with Duce Robinson out for the season. Jasen Lopez stepped into Robinson's starting role. Fellow freshman Devin Carter slid into Lopez's previous backup role behind Micahi Danzy.

On the other side of the ball, freshman defensive lineman Cam Brooks is the primary backup to Darryll Desir at the defensive end spot. Brooks made his debut last week after tearing his Achilles early in the offseason.

Also along the defensive front, Deamontae Diggs was shifted to the interior due to injury. He's listed behind Mandrell Desir at one of the defensive tackle positions. At the other spot, Daniel Lyons is the primary starter with Kevin Wynn sidelined.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

3. Zay Parks, Jr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Paul Bowling, So.

2. Nate Pabst, 5th year

Right Tackle:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

3. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Cam Brooks, Fr.

Defensive Tackle:

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1. Daniel Lyons, 5th year

2. Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr. OR Jordan Crutchfield, Fr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Kickoff Specialist:

1. Conor McAneney, So. OR Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

2. Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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