NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow Skyrockets to Clear-Cut Favorite; Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence Rise After Week 10

The second half of the 2026 NFL season didn’t disappoint, as Sunday’s action featured a couple of key upsets, some contenders picking up big wins and a new leader in the MVP market.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was magnificent on Sunday Night Football, throwing for over 400 yards and four scores to give the Bengals a key win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincy is now in first place in the AFC North and has a very favorable schedule the rest of the way that could put it in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

As a result, Burrow has come down from +210 to to +105 to win the MVP, taking the top spot from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Burrow had taken a small lead in this market last week , but it’s now clear that he’s the frontrunner for MVP with 10 weeks of the season in the books.

Burrow wasn’t the only player to make an MVP statement on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes (five touchdown passes), Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy and others all had big games. There’s even one running back that continues to deserve consideration in this market, even though it’s unlikely he wins the award.

The stat of the week? Burrow became the first player since Peyton Manning in 2004 (he won MVP that year) to account for four or more scores in five straight games.

Can the former No. 1 overall pick keep things rolling to win his first-ever league MVP?

Here’s how the MVP odds look after Sunday’s action in Week 10, as well as my analysis of some of the top players in this market.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joe Burrow: +105

Josh Allen: +310

Brock Purdy: +400

Trevor Lawrence: +500

Patrick Mahomes: +1600

Jordan Love: +2500

Caleb Williams: +3000

Jared Goff: +5000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +5000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +8000

Matthew Stafford: +10000

Kirk Cousins: +10000

Dak Prescott: +10000

C.J. Stroud: +10000

Bryce Young: +10000

No other player has better than +15000 odds to win MVP.

Joe Burrow Set as Clear MVP Frontrunner

This season, Burrow has thrown 27 touchdown passes and just six picks, leading the Bengals to an impressive 7-2 start.

Cincinnati has one of the five-best offenses in EPA/Play this season, and Burrow has completely transformed his game over the last five games, throwing 20 touchdown passes and adding two more on the ground. He’s up to 30 total touchdowns while also being one of the best passers in the league.

There’s a real case for the Bengals to win the AFC, as they play a pretty soft schedule down the stretch. If that happens, Burrow should be a lock to win MVP if he keeps up anything close to this pace.

As long as Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are healthy, the Bengals are the scariest passing offense in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes Five-Score Day Improves MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes is back?

The Kansas City Chiefs star was pushing the ball down the field in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 348 yards and five scores in a big-time win. For the moment, KC is back in first place in the AFC West.

Mahomes came into the game with just 14 touchdown passes in his first eight games, but he found newcomer Josh Downs for one of his five scores against Atlanta. He’s now up to +1600 to win MVP, nearly cutting his odds in half after he fell to +3000 last week.

Trevor Lawrence Makes Major Jump in NFL MVP Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to make waves in the MVP race, moving from +900 to +500 to win the award after a big win over Tennessee.

The Jaguars are basically a lock to win the AFC South at 7-2 after yet another Houston Texans loss on Sunday. That bodes well for Lawrence’s MVP case, as it should guarantee him a top-four seed in the conference.

Lawrence finally needed to play deep into a game since Tennessee hung around on Sunday, and he responded with 352 passing yards, 27 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns. He may not have some of the counting stats since the Jags have been winning big (he entered Week 10 with the fewest fourth-quarter pass attempts in the league), but Lawrence deserves love in this market with the Jags at 7-2.

Brock Purdy Undervalued in MVP Race?

Brock Purdy (+400) remains in the No. 3 spot in the MVP odds despite throwing for 389 yards and three scores to lead the 49ers to nearly 50 points against Dallas on Sunday.

San Francisco is off to an 8-1 start, and Purdy will get a chance to shift the narrative in his favor in Week 11 on Sunday night against an elite Vikings defense. If the star quarterback has a big game against Minnesota, it could be enough to cut into Burrow’s lead in this market. After all, San Francisco is one of the few one-loss teams left in the NFL.

Jordan Love’s MVP Odds Take Major Hit After Week 10 Loss

Speaking of the Vikings, they gave Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love fits on Sunday, dropping him from +650 to +2500 to win MVP.

Love threw for 220 yards, one score and a pick in the Packers’ loss, dropping them to 6-4 in the 2026 season and 0-2 against Minnesota.

While the former first-round pick has put up some huge passing numbers, the Packers are far from a lock to make the playoffs, which makes him a very shaky MVP choice. Green Bay is also two games back in the loss column against every other team in the NFC North. That makes it really tough to see Love winning this division, and it’s a little harder to win the MVP as a wild card quarterback if there are other viable candidates that finish with top seeds.

Honorable Mention(s): There is one non-quarterback that deserves the most love in the MVP race, and it’s Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+5000). He put on a show in Munich on Sunday, carrying the ball 22 times for 153 yards and two scores while adding seven catches for 99 yards. Gibbs is now at 1,000 rushing yards this season and has a real shot to push 2,500 total yards with his massive role in this Lions offense. Josh Allen (+310) is no longer the favorite to win the MVP, but he’s keeping his case alive with his legs. Allen ran for two scores against the New York Jets, giving him 11 in the 2026 season. However, he completed just 11 of his 21 passes for 196 yards, a score and a pick through the air. Reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford (+10000) won’t win this award, but he led the Rams to 34 points in a win over Arizona without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Stafford was impressive in the win, throwing for 249 yards and three scores.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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