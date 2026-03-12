Lawmakers Propose Tallahassee Airport Name Honoring FSU Football Icon

The name Bobby Bowden is synonymous with Florida State and Tallahassee, Florida, as the longtime head coach built a dynasty during his 34-year tenure that set a standard of winning while bringing home multiple national titles and conference championships.

Over a 44-year coaching career, Bowden compiled a 377–129–4 record, ranking him among the winningest coaches in college football history.

Florida State has previously honored Bowden by naming the field inside Doak Campbell Stadium after the College Football Hall of Famer, so it is no surprise that another prominent structure in the Big Bend could bear his name.

New Amendment Proposed for "Bobby Bowden Tallahassee International Airport"

Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden gives some tips on coaching during the TACA Coaching School on the Middle Tennessee State University campus in Murfreesboro on July 19, 1984. | Billy Easley / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Florida State star and Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, filed an amendment on March 11 to a transportation bill (SB 628) that lawmakers are considering this upcoming session. Simon was an All-American defensive lineman who played for Bowden at Florida State from 1996-99 and helped the Seminoles win their second national title in 1999.

"Notwithstanding s. 334.071(3), Florida Statutes, the airport located at 3300 Capital Circle Southwest in Tallahassee, or nearest thereto, is designated as the “Bobby Bowden-Tallahassee International Airport.”

The amendment was a part of a wide-ranging bill that was set to honor fallen heroes, legendary sports icons, political figures, designated bridges, roadways, and highways throughout the State of Florida.

The vote passed the Senate almost unanimously, 34-3, and will now head to the House for final approval.

Simon Shares Emotional Words About Bowden’s Impact

Corey Simon | Instagram

Simon served as the defensive leader of Florida State's wire-to-wire national championship team in 1999, leading the ACC with 21 tackles for loss. He finished his senior season with 84 tackles, ranking fourth on Bobby Bowden's only undefeated team.

Before proposing the amendment, he opened his statement with heartfelt words about Bowden's view on life for the late head coach who passed away in 2021. “He was more concerned with where you spend eternity than anything that ever happened on that football field,” Simon said. “Coach Bowden stood in the gap, and he did that for men like me... I want to get you to the NFL. I would much rather get you into heaven."

Simon was selected sixth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2000 NFL Draft and went on to have a standout NFL career before medical issues forced him to retire while with the Tennessee Titans.

If approved by the House and signed into law, the change would add another lasting tribute to Bowden’s legacy in Tallahassee, honoring the coach whose influence extended far beyond the football field.