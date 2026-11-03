Manny Diaz Makes His Stance Clear on FSU's Head Coaching Job

Mike Norvell is out at Florida State, and the questions about who comes next have already reached Durham, North Carolina.

FSU President Richard McCullough confirmed Sunday that Parker Executive Search will handle the university in finding both a new athletic director and a head football coach, but one formal rival (and Seminole coach) has already publicly taken his name out of the hat.

Duke's Manny Diaz Says He's Happy Where He's At

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the names drawing attention was Duke head coach Manny Diaz, an FSU graduate who began his coaching career with the Seminoles. On Monday, Diaz addressed the speculation surrounding a potential return to Tallahassee, Florida, and made clear to his team where he wants the focus to be as Florida State searches for Norvell’s replacement.

Manny Diaz said he addressed the Duke football team yesterday about the Florida State opening:



"I made it clear that I'm happy here." — Anna Snyder (@annaesnydr) November 2, 2026

“I made it pretty clear I’m really, really happy here. I love being here," Diaz said. "Love going to work here every day.”

Diaz joked about last year’s Penn State speculation, said he addressed his team Sunday night, and emphasized preparing for NC State.

“Last year, my bags were packed for Penn State,” Diaz continued.

“Internet rumors are going to be internet rumors. I told the coaches and players the same. … That’s just the cost of success, which I’d rather have than the alternative.”

Here's Diaz's full quote when asked about the Florida State opening: pic.twitter.com/iSxfXQzE7P — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) November 2, 2026

Diaz's Florida State Ties

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diaz graduated from Florida State in 1995 and began coaching as a graduate assistant with the Seminoles in 1998-99, serving on Bobby Bowden’s 1999 national championship staff.

His recent success at Duke on added to the rumors that FSU might pursue the alumni.

The Miami, Florida, native led the Blue Devils to consecutive nine-win seasons in his first two years, including the program’s first outright ACC championship since 1962 last year.

Now in his third season, Duke is 6-2, and his success in Durham has helped put him on the early list of names Florida State could pursue. He is currently 24-11 with the program.

Diaz’s head coaching experience also includes being fired by one of Florida State’s biggest rivals. Miami dismissed him in 2021 after he went 21-15 over three seasons. He managed to rebuild his reputation as Penn State’s defensive coordinator before finding success at Duke, but his uneven tenure has given some Florida State fans pause.

NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis recently put out a list of way-too-early candidates for the FSU position, but the coaching search is expected to be fluid, though administration has said that with the winter transfer window and early signing period, it is more urgent now than ever.

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