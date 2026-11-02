Mike Norvell Delivered Emotional Goodbye Speech to FSU Football

After learning of FSU's decision to move on, Norvell had an opportunity to speak with his wife, the university president, and the team in an emotional meeting, according to interim athletic director Bruce Warwick.

He encouraged his players to keep pushing forward and said he wanted to keep supporting them beyond his time in Tallahassee.

Alongside university President Richard McCullough on Sunday evening, Warwick described a difficult farewell that ended with the players giving Norvell a standing ovation as he walked out.

"Keep Pushing Forward"

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at halftime on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking with the team was an important part of the administration's decision to let go of the 2023 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year. Before addressing the team, Norvell met with McCullough and called his wife, Maria.

"When the decision was made, one of the biggest things was to make sure that coach Norvell had the opportunity to meet with President McCullough and just have the opportunity to then call his wife, Maria. That was very important to him. That’s hard to do in this day and age when decisions are made of this magnitude."

“He did talk to the team, and in true Coach Norvell fashion, he was very passionate. He was very emotional,” Warwick said. “But the lasting words he left them were, ‘Don’t let up. I’m here to support you. I love Florida State football. I’m here to follow you and your careers and your life’s path and journey.’”

According to Warwick, Norvell wanted nothing but the best for the players he was leaving behind.

"That just speaks to the type of person and human he is,” Warwick continued. “He left there, and the team gave him an ovation as he walked out, and it was obviously a very difficult time for him.”

Florida State went on an incredible undefeated season in 2023, finishing 13-1 and winning a conference championship. After being historically snubbed from the College Football Playoffs, Florida State went 2-1, then 5-7, and is now 3-5 with a 1-4 record in ACC play.

Norvell Vouches Continued Support for the Program

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell coaches his players as they warm up after a power outage delayed the game. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCullough said the departing coach also expressed a willingness to help the university during their conversation on Sunday.

“The thing about Mike Norvell is he’s a Florida State person,” McCullough said. “I talked to him today, and he offered, he said, ‘If you ever need me for anything, I’m here for you.’”

McCullough didn't miss the importance of finding someone who fits the university’s culture and one who treats players well, calling the need for a “Florida State person” about character and fit rather than prior ties to the school.

“This is the best thing about Florida State University is that we’re a family,” McCullough continued.

Norvell's effort and commitment to the program weren't lost either; he said he gave everything he had. Ultimately, he said, the results fell short of what both Norvell and university leadership wanted.

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