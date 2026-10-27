FSU's Mike Norvell Named Candidate for Oregon OC Job

Questions about Mike Norvell’s future at Florida State have followed him into college football’s coaching carousel. The Seminoles’ head coach has appeared on a list of potential replacements for Oregon’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Oregon Ducks recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer this past week and will be looking for a new playcaller as the 2026 season continues.

Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel included Norvell on his list of potential replacements for Mehringer, who was dismissed Sunday, although he did say it was a long shot.

Any move would depend on Norvell becoming available, but his history with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives the situation a familiar connection.

Ducks Wire Includes Norvell on Oregon’s OC Hotboard

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell warms up his team before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neel included Norvell among several potential replacements in his hot board, alongside offensive coaches Chip Kelly, Dana Holgorsen, Slade Nagel, and Buster Faulkner.

In Neel's eyes, any move would hinge on whether or not FSU ultimately makes a coaching change.

"While it's a bit strange to put a sitting coach on the list, there has been abundant buzz that Mike Norvell's time at Florida State may be getting short. If he were to be looking for work before the end of the year, a trip to the Pacific Northwest makes a great deal of sense," Neel wrote. "Lanning is familiar with Norvell. He worked under him at Memphis in 2016. This one may be a long shot until something changes with Norvell's status at FSU, but it's at least one to be aware of."

Norvell's History With Lanning

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks with Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before the kickoff of a game at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two coaches' relationship goes beyond casual. Lanning coached inside linebackers and served as recruiting coordinator under Norvell at Memphis during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before moving to Georgia. He eventually became the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator and took over Oregon ahead of the 2022 season.

Norvell’s situation in Tallahassee remains the bigger question. Florida State is 3-4 entering its matchup against Clemson, bringing the program’s record since the start of 2024 to 10-21 following consecutive losing seasons.

Leadership at the top of Florida State's administration has been publicly adamant that they don't plan to make a change anytime soon, and there have been reports from "industry sources" suggesting Norvell is likely to remain in Tallahassee, Florida.

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