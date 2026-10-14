Mike Norvell Apologizes for Language After FSU Football Loss and Fans Push Back

Mike Norvell had something to apologize for on Monday after Florida State’s loss at Louisville, but it shouldn't have been the eruption of words post-game following the 44-20 defeat.

When asked about the rushing defense, another game in which the Seminoles gave up over 400 yards on offense, Norvell slammed the desk and dropped an F-bomb at a reporter about the situation.

On Monday, Norvell owned it by saying, “I do want to take a minute to apologize. … I was obviously frustrated during postgame … to make sure that my language is what it needs to be in all situations.”

Mike Norvell apologizes for cussing during FSU-Louisville postgame presser.



“I do want to take a minute to apologize. Obviously frustrated there in postgame. I obviously had some words I’d like to have back.



It’s not something I want to do and make sure my language is what it… https://t.co/rd5laupYjJ pic.twitter.com/olum3DUBHZ — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 12, 2026

However, some who reacted to the apology had a different complaint.

The Fans Aren't Happy

A Florida State fan holds up a thumbs down signal while yelling “boo” at Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after the Seminoles lost to the SMU Mustangs on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fan responses focused more on Florida State’s performance than on his post-game language.

“I was more offended by the 400 rushing yards...” Mike Ferguson wrote on X.com

Another commenter, @SkyNole2, questioned Norvell's focus.

“Of all the things to apologize for……..” Implying the back-to-back losing seasons.

“Maybe some more cursing is actually what is needed…” another fan wrote.

Florida State has allowed over 500 yards of total offense in three games, with 585 coming against SMU, 567 against Alabama, and 537 against Louisville.

While fans are in turmoil over what is becoming a hat trick of losing seasons, the evolving sentiment around the program is calling a spade a spade.

An apology for profanity may do little to ease any frustration. Norvell’s language came out in a brief moment during a press conference. The performance that prompted it carries far greater consequences for Florida State, and addressing those problems will require more than standing at a microphone.

A win this weekend, however, will.

This Isn't All About the Defense, Although That Side of the Ball is Still in Question

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (13) was called for pass interference while trying to stop Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) from a catch in the first quarter during the Cards’ win over the ‘Noles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duce Robinson caught six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown against Alabama, but has since totaled just six receptions for 84 yards across the past three games. That includes four catches for 32 yards combined against Virginia and Louisville, raising questions about FSU’s ability to consistently involve him in the offense.

For someone projected to be one of the country's best receivers, they haven't used him.

Against Louisville, the Seminoles scored touchdowns on their first two possessions before going scoreless on six consecutive drives, allowing a 14-0 lead to become a 35-14 deficit. FSU finished with 362 yards on 77 plays, averaging just 4.7 yards per snap

Ousmane Kromah has been a bright spot, but you can't build an entire offense on a two-man army and expect these questions not to come up, or expect a passionate fanbase full of boosters not to speak out.

The Seminoles travel to Coral Gables this weekend to face the Miami Hurricanes, an ideal opportunity for Norvell and the Seminoles to turn things around.

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