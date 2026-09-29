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How Florida State Stacks Up In National Stats 4 Games Into 2026 Season

The Seminoles didn't make much positive movement on defense.
Dustin Lewis|
Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ma'Khi Jones (14) celebrates a defensvive stop during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ma'Khi Jones (14) celebrates a defensvive stop during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles defeated Central Arkansas by four touchdowns, but they still didn't dominate the matchup to the level that was expected.

The Seminoles allowed a season-low 248 yards. However, the Bears created a sizeable advantage in time of possession: 39:12-20:48.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics after Week 4?

OFFENSE:

Ashton Daniels
Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Offense: 32.0 points per game (tied for No. 63)

Last week - tied for No. 72

Total Offense: 407.8 yards per game (No. 69)

Last week - No. 71

Passing Offense: 235.5 yards per game (No. 66)

Last week - No. 65

Rushing Offense: 172.2 yards per game (No. 56)

Last week - No. 64

Red Zone Offense: 17/17 - 100% (tied for No. 1)

Last week - tied for No. 1

3rd Down Conversion %: 20/49 - 40.8% (No. 76)

Last week - No. 74

4th Down Conversion %: 5/8 - 62.5% (tied for No. 47)

Last week - tied for No. 52

Sacks Allowed: 2.0 per game (tied for No. 84)

Last week - tied for No. 102

Turnovers Lost: 6 (tied for No. 88)

Last week - tied for No. 96

Time Of Possession: 28 minutes per game (No. 113)

Last week - No. 62

Completion Percentage: 60.6% (No. 98)

Last week - No. 109

First Downs: 77 first downs (No. 93)

Last week - No. 112

Touchdowns: 16 TDs (tied for No. 59)

Last week - tied for No. 60

Yards Per Play: 6.63 YPP (No. 35)

Last week - No. 67

DEFENSE:

Mikai Gbayor
Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Central Arkansas Bears quarterback Donovyn Omolo (3) passes against Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Defense: 25.25 points allowed per game (tied for No. 90)

Last week - tied for No. 116

Total Defense: 429.8 yards allowed per game (No. 126)

Last week - No. 135

Passing Defense: 290.0 yards allowed per game (No. 135)

Last week - No. 137

Rushing Defense: 139.8 yards allowed per game (tied for No. 80)

Last week - No. 90

Red Zone Defense: 9/10 - 90.0% (tied for No. 99)

Last week - tied for No. 90

3rd Down Defense: 27/59 - 45.8% (No. 121)

Last week - tied for No. 129

4th Down Defense: 5/8 - 62.5% (tied for No. 90)

Last week - tied for No. 110

First Down Defense: 89 first downs allowed (No. 125)

Last week - tied for No. 114

Sacks: 1.75 sacks per game (tied for No. 76)

Last week - tied for No. 96

Tackles For Loss: 6.0 per game (tied for No. 44)

Last week - tied for No. 87

Turnovers Gained: 5 (tied for No. 61)

Last week - tied for No. 29

Touchdowns Allowed: 12 (tied for No. 79)

Last week - tied for No. 115

Yards Allowed Per Play: 6.32 (No. 124)

Last week - No. 135

MISCELLANIOUS:

Gabe Panikowski
Florida State Seminoles place kicker Gabe Panikowski (39) kicks for an extra point. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 6.5 (tied for No. 64)

Last week - tied for No. 31

Net Punting: 43.55 yards (No. 17)

Last week - No. 25

Punt Returns: 10.00 yards per return (tied for No. 59)

Last week - tied for No. 104

Punt Return Defense: 2.50 yards (tied for No. 35)

Last week - tied for No. 30

Kickoff Returns: 21.22 yards per return (51)

Last week - tied for No. 60

Kickoff Return Defense: 20.40 yards (90)

Last week - No. 93

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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