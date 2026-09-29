How Florida State Stacks Up In National Stats 4 Games Into 2026 Season
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles defeated Central Arkansas by four touchdowns, but they still didn't dominate the matchup to the level that was expected.
The Seminoles allowed a season-low 248 yards. However, the Bears created a sizeable advantage in time of possession: 39:12-20:48.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics after Week 4?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 32.0 points per game (tied for No. 63)
Last week - tied for No. 72
Total Offense: 407.8 yards per game (No. 69)
Last week - No. 71
Passing Offense: 235.5 yards per game (No. 66)
Last week - No. 65
Rushing Offense: 172.2 yards per game (No. 56)
Last week - No. 64
Red Zone Offense: 17/17 - 100% (tied for No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
3rd Down Conversion %: 20/49 - 40.8% (No. 76)
Last week - No. 74
4th Down Conversion %: 5/8 - 62.5% (tied for No. 47)
Last week - tied for No. 52
Sacks Allowed: 2.0 per game (tied for No. 84)
Last week - tied for No. 102
Turnovers Lost: 6 (tied for No. 88)
Last week - tied for No. 96
Time Of Possession: 28 minutes per game (No. 113)
Last week - No. 62
Completion Percentage: 60.6% (No. 98)
Last week - No. 109
First Downs: 77 first downs (No. 93)
Last week - No. 112
Touchdowns: 16 TDs (tied for No. 59)
Last week - tied for No. 60
Yards Per Play: 6.63 YPP (No. 35)
Last week - No. 67
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 25.25 points allowed per game (tied for No. 90)
Last week - tied for No. 116
Total Defense: 429.8 yards allowed per game (No. 126)
Last week - No. 135
Passing Defense: 290.0 yards allowed per game (No. 135)
Last week - No. 137
Rushing Defense: 139.8 yards allowed per game (tied for No. 80)
Last week - No. 90
Red Zone Defense: 9/10 - 90.0% (tied for No. 99)
Last week - tied for No. 90
3rd Down Defense: 27/59 - 45.8% (No. 121)
Last week - tied for No. 129
4th Down Defense: 5/8 - 62.5% (tied for No. 90)
Last week - tied for No. 110
First Down Defense: 89 first downs allowed (No. 125)
Last week - tied for No. 114
Sacks: 1.75 sacks per game (tied for No. 76)
Last week - tied for No. 96
Tackles For Loss: 6.0 per game (tied for No. 44)
Last week - tied for No. 87
Turnovers Gained: 5 (tied for No. 61)
Last week - tied for No. 29
Touchdowns Allowed: 12 (tied for No. 79)
Last week - tied for No. 115
Yards Allowed Per Play: 6.32 (No. 124)
Last week - No. 135
MISCELLANIOUS:
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 6.5 (tied for No. 64)
Last week - tied for No. 31
Net Punting: 43.55 yards (No. 17)
Last week - No. 25
Punt Returns: 10.00 yards per return (tied for No. 59)
Last week - tied for No. 104
Punt Return Defense: 2.50 yards (tied for No. 35)
Last week - tied for No. 30
Kickoff Returns: 21.22 yards per return (51)
Last week - tied for No. 60
Kickoff Return Defense: 20.40 yards (90)
Last week - No. 93
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG