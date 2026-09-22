Mike Norvell’s Bold Statement Regarding Ashton Daniels’ Play Against Alabama

Ashton Daniels’ performance against Alabama was far from perfect, but Mike Norvell saw plenty to like from Florida State’s starting quarterback.

Daniels accounted for four touchdowns and threw for 377 yards in Florida State's 50-36 loss. He also threw three interceptions, including one during a costly stretch late in the first half as Alabama erased FSU’s early 21-6 lead.

A Bold Assessment

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell gave a bold assessment of his quarterback’s performance when reviewing the loss on Monday.

“I thought Ashton played at a high level,” Norvell said. “Just being able to attack space. Receivers did a wonderful job in one-on-ones. Protection was much improved against a very talented defensive front.”

Daniels completed 21 of 29 passes and challenged Alabama downfield, helping FSU build an early lead

Three interceptions are pretty difficult to overlook, and now bring him to four touchdown passes and four interceptions through three games. He also threw another late in the first half that was called back due to an Alabama penalty.

Ashton Daniels through 3 games: 704 passing yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs.



A 1-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. pic.twitter.com/dYT3Jl1url — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 21, 2026

In fairness, it appeared that he saw the offside penalty and took the opportunity to take a shot downfield into dangerous coverage as a free play.

Over his 800 passing attempts, Daniels has accounted for 28 touchdowns to 26 interceptions, per SportsReference.com.

Norvell Puts Daniels’ Performance In Rare Company

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Terrance Green (99) sacks Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida State 50-36. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He said the first pass was tipped by a linebacker after Alabama busted a coverage, while the second was deflected to another defender on third down and functioned similarly to a punt. Norvell called the final interception a miss but said Daniels made the correct read.

“We’ve got to be better. We don’t want to turn the ball over,” Norvell continued. “But I thought he played at a very high level.”

Even in the loss, Norvell said that he was proud of Daniels' performance given the environment and opponent that ranked top 10 in the country.

“There’s not a whole lot of quarterbacks in the history of college football who have gone into that stadium and played the way he played,” Norvell said. “I was really proud of him for that.”

Daniels’ performance gave FSU something to build on, but the Seminoles are beyond the point where encouraging numbers carry much weight without wins. They are 1-2 after consecutive losses, and another strong individual effort was not enough.

Norvell can point to the explosive plays, improved protection, and Daniels’ willingness to attack downfield. Those were legitimate signs of progress. But until performances like this end with Florida State winning, they are just reminders of what the team could be, not evidence that the program has turned the corner.

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