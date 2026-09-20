Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Collapse Against Alabama: 'I'm Pissed Off Right Now'

The Florida State Seminoles lost their second straight game on Saturday, falling to No. 10 Alabama 50-36 in Tuscaloosa.

A series of wacky weather delays impacted the game. Following the first, which delayed the opening kickoff, Florida State pounced, quickly leading 21-6. However, additional lightning in the area sent the teams to the locker room once again.

READ MORE: FSU Football Fans Mixed After Seminoles Fall Short Of Upset Against No. 10 Alabama

The next time the Crimson Tide stepped onto the field, they looked like a completely different team. Florida State was outscored 47-22 after the first quarter.

Once again, the Seminoles couldn't overcome adversity away from home. Florida State has dropped 10 straight true road games.

What Did Mike Norvell Say After Losing To Alabama?

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the loss, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics.

Check out his full comments below.

Opening Statement: First off, congratulations to Alabama. Second week in a row they showed really good response as a football team. How they were able to overcome in different elements of the game. I thought our guys came out and played really well there early.

We were aggressive in our mindset, approach, and all things that we wanted to do. Just to go out and be able to play at a level that we know we're capable of playing at. With the delays, all the things that happened throughout the course of the game, I thought our guys handled that well early.

Obviously, not as good coming out from what became the halftime break. Obviously, big plays with Alabama there surrounding that, us missing a couple of opportunities there. That was a big kind of swing in the momentum.

But, I saw times there in that third quarter, seeing the response, and getting it back to a one score game, being in a position where our guys had a chance to go win it, and unfortunately we're able to get the stops there at the end. Had some missed opportunities offensively on a couple of drives that we've got to have.

You come on the road, hostile environment, against a good football team, we've got to capitalize on those. Weren't able to create takeaways there defensively, and we had three turnovers, so that's a big part of the game, but I thought our team; they battled, played really hard throughout it, and just, unfortunately not enough plays throughout to come out victorious.

Full video from Mike Norvell:

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