Mike Norvell Confirms Injury To Promising FSU Football Freshman WR

The Florida State Seminoles are just over 48 hours away from kickoff against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Moving towards the contest, head coach Mike Norvell has remained relatively shy regarding the extent of injuries. There's no point in the Seminoles giving anything away since they don't have to release a public availability report outside of ACC games.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Wants Fast, Physical, and Relentless FSU Football In Week 0

With that being said, news surfaced earlier this week when Warchant reported that true freshman wide receiver Devin Carter suffered multiple transverse process fractures in his back. The ailment could take the young pass-catcher out of the lineup for a few weeks.

While Norvell didn't reveal the exact injury, he did confirm that Carter is one Seminole who probably won't play this weekend.

WR Devin Carter Probably Unavailable Against New Mexico State

The Florida State Seminole Devin Carter (11) puts in work on the field with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Norvell mentioned that a few players will essentially be game-time decisions on Saturday night.

Carter was the lone Seminole that Norvell referenced by name.

"Right now, we'll have a couple guys that we'll just see as it continues to progress. I think I mentioned earlier in the week, Devin Carter has been slowed due to injury," Norvell said. "He'd probably be one that is unavailable this week."

"We've got a couple other guys that I'm not ready to say whether they will or will not," Norvell added. "I think it's going to be more kind of game-time decisions but been really pleased with how things have progressed for the guys that were in question there a little earlier in camp."

Carter's absence is a little worrying for a wide receiver room that is littered with inexperience. Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy are obviously proven products, but Jasen Lopez is going into his first season at the college level, while Jayvan Boggs, Teriq Mallory, and Tae'Shaun Gelsey have combined for 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The majority of that production is from Boggs, who was banged up for most of the preseason.

Outside of the top seven, it's unclear if anyone else is ready to step into the regular rotation.

Upon his return, Carter will have an opportunity to break into the two-deep. He was pushing for snaps behind Danzy prior to going down, and can also work in the slot.

In his final two seasons at the prep level, Carter put up 67 receptions for 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He's a former state champion, and his father, Dexter Carter, played for Florida State from 1986-89, the beginning of the best run in school history.

Florida State finished in the top-5 of the AP Poll from 1987-2000, winning two national championships in that span. Carter knows what the Seminole standard looks like.

The good news is that Norvell previously shared that running back Tre Wisner, linebacker Mikai Gbayor, and Boggs are ready to go in Week 0.

Wisner and Gbayor will suit up for the Seminoles for the first time against New Mexico State.

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