FSU WR Reportedly Dealing With Injury That Could Impact 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles are basically as healthy as they'll be this fall with the season opener closing in.

While the Seminoles received good news in recent days, with head coach Mike Norvell confirming that running back Tre Wisner, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and linebacker Mikai Gbayor will be available on Saturday, the team is expected to be missing at least one player on offense.

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True freshman wide receiver Devin Carter has shown himself worthy of a spot in Florida State's two-deep. However, an injury late in camp could linger into the season.

That puts a strain on the Seminoles' depth, as the team is relatively inexperienced at wide receiver, outside of Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy.

FSU WR Devin Carter Reportedly Suffers Back Injury

The Florida State Seminole Devin Carter (11) puts in work on the field with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to a report from Warchant's Matt LaSarre, Carter went down in one of Florida State's final practices, suffering multiple transverse process fractures in his back.

That's probably something most football fans have never heard of before. Essentially, Carter endured an injury to the side of a vertebra in his spine. There is a transverse process on the left and right sides of every vertebra.

Though it sounds bad, this likely won't sideline Carter for the entire season. A study from earlier this year detailed how a high school football player returned to play after four weeks. Like Carter, that player had multiple transverse process fractures.

If Carter were able to follow a similar path, he would be on track to return against Alabama or Central Arkansas.

While Carter was overshadowed by Jasen Lopez's emergence this preseason, he's a player that the Seminoles are very high on.

Starter or not, Carter displayed that he was ready to get on the field.

"Devin and Jasen, they’re going to play. They would have to almost regress from where it is right now," Norvell said back in the spring. "And I’m not saying, ‘Oh, hey, they’re going to be first line,’ I think it’ll be that, but from what you see in a short period of time, they definitely belong in what we’re asking them to do, what that looks like.”

A Florida State legacy and the son of former All-American Dexter Carter, the former four-star prospect flipped from Auburn to the Seminoles last summer.

Carter won a state championship at Cedar Grove High School as a sophomore. He spent his final two seasons at Douglas County, totaling 67 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With Carter out of the lineup, the Seminoles will obviously lean on Robinson and Danzy.

However, they need some of their young talent to rise to the occasion, whether that's Lopez, Boggs, Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Teriq Mallory, or someone else.

Florida State can't afford to lose another member of the unit, so health is wealth on Saturday night.