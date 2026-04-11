Mike Norvell Delivers Direct Message to Team as FSU Wraps Up Spring

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State's spring camp is coming to an end with two practices left before breaking into summer workouts. From back-and-forth scrimmages, injuries within multiple position groups, and an ongoing quarterback battle, the Seminoles have had their fair share of setbacks and shining moments on both sides of the ball.

With over a month of film to review, head coach Mike Norvell hasn't been coy about how he views the 2026 roster and sent a clear message following Saturday's scrimmage to a team finding their place on the depth chart.

Words Mean Little as Competition Tightens

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State brought in more than 50 newcomers this offseason, adding to an already crowded roster. As competition tightens across the depth chart, head coach Mike Norvell made it clear following the final scrimmage that the evaluation period is shifting from potential to production.

“We've got the majority of the team here, so every day that we come out here and we go to work, we need to see ascension. We need to see if guys want to be on the front line," Norvell said. "You’ve got to go earn the front-line reps through your action. Everybody can talk about it. Everybody can say what they’re expecting to do, but if it’s not showing up, then obviously you’ll be out of luck when it comes to that.”

Final Practices Crucial as FSU Builds Toward Fall

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As spring camp winds down in Tallahassee, Florida State is beginning to show signs of progress, though the final days remain important in continuing that development. For Norvell, the focus has shifted toward separation, as players work to define their roles heading into fall.

“I like the growth and development of where we are. Obviously, we’ve got to have two more great practices," Norvell continued. "We’ll go Monday, Wednesday this next week, cleaning up some of the mistakes that came out today, and just continuing to show where guys are going to be when we get back here this fall.”

Seminole fans likely won’t get a clear picture of the roster's pecking order until well into fall camp, leading up to the season opener against New Mexico State on August 29, as players continue to push each other across the roster. Norvell's message is straightforward that the coming months will be pivotal in revealing the bigger picture before Florida State takes the field in Tallahassee.

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