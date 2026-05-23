FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

“Florida State” and “No. 1” have rarely appeared together in a positive context lately, as the momentum surrounding the Seminoles’ 13-0 season in 2023 feels further away than ever entering 2026. After consecutive losing seasons and a 7-17 stretch over the last two years, no coach in college football is facing more pressure entering the season than Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

As the Seminoles navigate the dog days of summer and prepare for fall camp, fewer than 100 days remain until the ball flies through the air against New Mexico State in what may become a now-or-never season for Norvell.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, this latest No. 1 ranking carries far more concern than celebration.

National Pressure Continues Mounting in Tallahassee

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

ESPN listed five coaches who are on the proverbial hot seat entering the 2026 season and Norvell landed squarely at the top.

"Norvell's lucrative contract after a pursuit by Alabama and Florida State's financial challenges have prevented a change despite a 7-17 nosedive since the infamous CFP snub in late 2023. FSU's transfer-based approach has produced more misses than hits lately, and anything short of tangible improvement could prompt a change. Norvell won 23 games from 2022 to 2023 but has missed bowl games in his other four seasons. --Adam Rittenberg"

Based on the last two years, it would be difficult to argue otherwise.

The Expectations Entering 2026 Are Clear

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida State saw a slight improvement from 2-10 in 2024 to 5-7 the following year, but early projections have the Seminoles at an over/under of 6.5 games this season, which does little to quiet the negative noise surrounding the program.

Financial realities surrounding Norvell’s massive buyout became a major talking point surrounding why Florida State’s administration retained Norvell following consecutive losing seasons. After guiding the Seminoles to an ACC Championship and an undefeated regular season in 2023, Norvell signed an eight-year extension to fend off interest from Alabama.

However, the deal also reportedly included a buyout north of $50 million for much of 2025, creating significant financial complications for any realistic discussion of a coaching change as the program quickly fell flat.

Fair or unfair, the expectations surrounding Florida State entering 2026 feel pretty straightforward. After consecutive losing seasons and looming national scrutiny, simply showing improvement may no longer be enough.

The Seminoles likely need to return to bowl eligibility and demonstrate tangible progress on the field or risk facing even louder questions surrounding the direction of the program moving forward.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.