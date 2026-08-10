Mike Norvell Evaluates FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels After Second Scrimmage

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their second scrimmage of fall camp on Sunday as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against New Mexico State on August 29.

While the quarterback position is already set in stone with head coach Mike Norvell naming Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels the starter, battles continue across the roster.

The Good and Bad With Daniels

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) defends quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell said the team ran roughly 100 plays on Sunday night, with the defense winning the majority of the contest.

“We moved the ball; there were a couple of touchdown drives. He had a couple of touchdown drives that he led. A couple that obviously we have different areas to go back and evaluate," Norvell said of Daniels after Sunday's Scrimmage. "Overall, if you say 'pick a winner,' I would say the defense won the day.”

Still, he had praise for Daniels but acknowledged that there are still some things to work on with the man under center.

“I love what I’ve seen from him throughout these first ten days, just his ownership of the offense and understanding where to go and things of what to do and how he’s been able to perform," Norvell continued. "I think he’s done a really good job.... Tonight there were a few opportunities that he created, and there were also a few opportunities that we need to get better at.”

Competition Behind Daniels Remains Unsettled

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) calls a play during practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin Sperry and Malachi Marshall have continued to compete for opportunities during preseason camp, with Norvell stressing the importance of consistency and taking advantage of each repetition.

“He’s a very talented young man. He’s got really good arm talent. He can make pretty much any throw. He’s an elusive player as well, and he can run. What we want is consistency,” Norvell said during the spring. “When it’s all clicking, I mean, he’s fun to watch.”

However, Norvell did not mention Sperry or Marshall following the second scrimmage. Marshall missed FSU’s first scrimmage with a minor injury.

"A slight little injury that kept him from tonight," Norvell said on August 4, "But hopefully we’ll be able to get him back here this week and be able to see him in the next scrimmage.”

During Sunday's comments, Norvell offered no indication that the pecking order behind Daniels has changed. For now, Daniels remains the clear focus of Norvell’s public evaluation, while the competition for the remaining spots continues without a declared winner.

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