Mike Norvell Provides FSU Football Health Update At Midway Point Of Preseason

The Florida State Seminoles are basically halfway through fall camp, completing 10 of their 18 practices leading up to game week against New Mexico State.

So far, the Seminoles have stayed relatively healthy despite a physical fall camp.

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There are a few players dealing with injuries, but nothing serious enough for the coaching staff to be concerned at this stage.

Florida State Not Expecting Any Current Injuries To Impact 2026 Season

FSU football's Jayvan Boggs walks into the first spring practice of the spring season on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike Norvell recapped Florida State's second preseason scrimmage on Sunday night.

During the course of his availability, Norvell spoke on the Seminoles' health.

According to the head coach, FSU is confident that the roster has avoided any long-term injuries to this point, and nothing should be hampering the team when week 1 rolls around.

Part of the reason the Seminoles scrimmaged twice in the last week was to give everyone time to heal before kickoff against New Mexico State.

"We've been pretty clean just on the bumps and bruises that we've had. I don't think that anything at this point is going to stretch into the season," Norvell said. "Obviously had a few guys that got a little banged up today, but we'll see exactly where that goes."

"It does allow a little bit more time to get any of the things that take a week or two weeks just to be able to get back and ready to go as we get into game situations," Norvell added. "Our guys, they've been practicing really hard. Our practices during the week, they're fast and physical."

There are a couple players that Florida State is still monitoring.

Senior running back Tre Wisner missed both of the preseason scrimmages due to a minor injury. Redshirt senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor and sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs were limited when fall camp kicked off.

Plus, true freshman linebacker Izayia Williams recently got banged up. Williams was fully cleared to participate last month following an ACL injury that wiped out his senior season of high school.

Norvell is hoping to have Williams back before the season begins in less than three weeks.

"Izayia Williams, he was out tonight," Norvell said. "Expecting him to get back into action in this next week or so. A guy that I think, as a young player, is going to have an opportunity to impact."

The Seminoles are playing it safe with some of their top weapons. Samuel Singleton Jr. and Ousmane Kromah were in non-contact jerseys on Sunday, but aren't dealing with any known limitations.

Florida State practices for the 11th time this preseason on Tuesday, but it's unclear if Wisner will be on the field.

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