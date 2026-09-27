Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Win Over Central Arkansas: 'Some Things We Got To Clean Up'

The Florida State Seminoles got back into the winning column on Saturday afternoon, slugging along to a 34-7 win. Central Arkansas never really threatened the Seminoles, but the Bears controlled the ball for much of the day.

It was an ugly game. Florida State committed a season-high 10 penalties for 115 yards as self-inflicted mistakes extended Central Arkansas drives, and led to the Bears' only touchdown.

The Seminoles barely got any action out of their backups after another questionable performance on defense.

What Did Mike Norvell Say Beating Central Arkansas?

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the victory to move to 2-2, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics.

Check out his full comments below.

Mike Norvell: All right, I want to start off, first, really appreciate everybody who came out today, family weekend here in Tallahassee, great crowd, great environment. Appreciate the Marching Chiefs and all the work they put in and definitely good to be back in Doak Campbell Stadium. Great to get a win, obviously as you go back and you watch through the game, different sequences and unique dynamic in today's game.

You came out, started fast, we're able to put points up on the board, some explosive plays that showed up. You look at the final stats, just the time of possession was such a unique dynamic. Defensively, we actually allowed, there were seven first downs by penalty. There's some things we got to clean up in our details.

They were able to hold the ball for close to 40 minutes of the game, so it's limited repetition offensively. We held them to only seven points, but still we would like to see more opportunities throughout the course of the game. Some good things that we're seeing, but obviously a lot of areas where we can continue to improve upon as we get back into ACC play here this next week.

A variety of different players got a chance to play, some guys playing their first extensive reps throughout the course of the season. We did have some guys that were not available for today and were not with us due to various circumstances as we continue to uphold an expectation of what we want it to look like throughout the week as well as just the expectation within our team.

Some guys that, of course, have gone down with injuries and very hopeful to get those guys back quickly as we get into the bulk of conference play here moving forward. Big test ahead, but you're definitely glad to finish 1-0 today and see guys get out there and compete.

Question: You touched on, I think, Kevin (Sperry) only got one possession. You would have liked to have gotten your backup offensive guys more, I guess. Talk about the disappointment in that, and then also a two-parter, why did you take the ball first to start the game? That's something you don't usually do when you win the toss.

Mike Norvell: Yeah, I wanted to try to maximize first-half possessions and to get off to a fast start offensively, that's a team that, they've got a running quarterback. They do a lot of different personnel packages. Historically, they’ve been able to kind of control some parts of the pace of the game and we knew that’d probably be a part of what they were gonna try to do, but ultimately wanted to get off to a fast start offensively, set the tempo of the game, I thought we were able to do that.

In the second half, and even at parts there in the first half where you're in position third down-wise where, solitarily they hit a couple of fourth downs, but some of the penalties that extended drives were unfortunate. We had the roughing the punter when we went after it, which allowed another extending drive and then you’re just reducing the offensive possessions.

Yeah, it's disappointing because you want to see more guys get reps, but it's just one of those things that, the way it all played out, we've got to be cleaner, we've got to be better. Any time you have 10 penalties, that pisses me off. It's technique, it’s fundamental.

It's things that we've done well and you're continuing to emphasize and harp on. There's some fundamental things that were poor that got called and you extended drives.

Question: With a team like this that you guys outmatch in terms of the talent that's out there on the field, what were you looking for to show that there was that growth today from the last couple of games?

Mike Norvell: Well, you want to execution, and I thought offensively, for how we started, was really good in that regard. There was still some things, you see a variety of different looks, make sure our calls are right, or communication, the overall understanding. You're taking things that you put in throughout the week, game plan or just base rules and how are we applying that throughout the course of the game.

I was disappointed with the two-minute, we had an interception there, Ash (Ashton Daniels) expected the back to go in one direction, you rush to throw a little bit. Both guys, just in that world, we both have to be better, and we're able to move the ball down the field and wanted to finish with a touchdown there in that situation.

We had a few times in the red zone, we settled for field goals, that's been a major strength for us and to not accomplish that with a couple of opportunities, it was disappointing, Then defensively, trying to see guys go out there and to be able to have 11 guys execute the call with the right mentality, demeanor, technique, fundamentals, you saw some good flashes of that, but, as some of the drives were extended, giving up seven points.

In the grand scheme of the game, some of the drives that were had were areas that we gotta be better, just continuing to work through that. It goes through to all three phases.

Question: Defensively you talked during the week about, just wanting the guys, no matter how many different calls you guys had, whether it's one call or 15 calls in the game, just be locked in and, and know their assignments and alignments. How did they do in that, did you guys scale anything back?

Mike Norvell: Yeah, we did, in regards to just scaling back here some different formational presentations with the six linemen, the extra, the unbalanced. Some of those things that you have, it takes a little bit of volume, just in what we're doing. But I thought for the most part it was cleaner in regards to the guys' communications.

The consistency of the line is, there was a couple of times we gave up leverage, you're just not reacting as fast as what you want to see somebody react, but, for the most part, I felt there was improvement there. Once again, you're looking for it to transition quicker in some of those situations.

All in all, it was scaled back and we tried to be able to provide guys with enough to be able to go out there and to be successful. And then I want to see guys be able to take the elements of the plan and just how consistent they could put that into action and you see guys want to go play faster.

Question: Coach, another productive night for Ousmane Kromah, these last four games, what have you really been pleased about with his performance so far? What do you want continue to see him grow?

Mike Norvell: Ous was a talented back. He was tough to tackle. He had some tough runs today. There's even a few runs out there that he gets to come over and see it on the iPad and some of the different elements of the areas where he can continue to grow and get better. I think it was still close to eight yards a carry. That was very productive.

He had one drop on the flat there in the red zone that I know he was sick about, but, he's a guy that, he's coming to work and he's pushing to hold himself to a high standard. He's pushing to get better, the work that he does, that's not in the stat stat line. His protections are something I'm really proud of and just his understanding.

I thought he did a good job on a couple of plays today, the very first play of the game, you're allowing a quarterback to have time versus a certain blitz, and you're just seeing him take ownership of all parts of being a running back is something I'm proud of him. Like I said, he didn't get a ton of opportunities, definitely capitalized on a couple of touchdowns.

Question: I don't know before the season starts if you look at it like you have a quarter of the season, you hit the halfway mark, but, just sitting where you're at right now, 2-2, I think there's nine other teams in this conference that have a conference loss. Does it still feel like everything's still in front of you guys and, and how confident are you that the best is yet to come for you guys?

Mike Norvell: Yeah, I absolutely believe that everything is in front of us, and all you need to do is just, whether you watch the games or not, you see the scores in the ACC, you see the records in the ACC, your past experiences over the years in the ACC. This is a talented league, but every week is going to present new opportunities, different challenges that you'll face.

I've got a lot of belief in this team and it takes, as I said, a week ago with the disappointing outcome on the road, it takes 60 minutes of application, and that's where, as I told the guys afterwards in the locker room, it's every play you have, you have to approach it as your last because the growth in that play is a necessity. It's a it's a critical part of where you need to get to.

You see that with teams that, as they go through the years, obviously with new faces and everybody in college football is dealing with it, but with new faces, new guys coming at you, you start to build a better sense of confidence in what guys do, in the moment, right? And, you know how they're gonna adjust to some of those challenges and then you got to see the progression throughout the course of the year, but It's all in front of us.

We've got to go get better, we've got to continue to push ourselves, individually, collectively as a group, overall as a team, and there's a lot of work that's going into it. I've got a lot of confidence that we're going to see the continued steps that are necessary to be highly competitive in all those ways.

Question: Sticking along the lines of that subject, the month ahead for you guys will determine the ACC race for you, obviously bigger picture items at hand to what's ahead. Can you just talk about upcoming components preparing for that?

Mike Norvell: Yeah, it starts with Virginia this week and for all the things that are after that, we'll get to it when they get there. We know when the schedule came out, you take a look at it and you see that it's fully loaded with opportunities and different short weeks that show up, different dynamics with the teams that we're playing.

In the time that they prepare or whatever that is, it still comes down to us. It comes down to what we have in front of us this week, Virginia, a team that is one of the most experienced teams in college football, a team that, last year, we had a terrible outcome on the road, playing up there, but, we're excited to be able to get them down here in Tallahassee.

We knew that this is the team that competed for a conference championships, one of the better teams in our league a year ago. We've already showed some high capability here early in the season, but it's gonna take a great game for us and, like I said earlier, just continued growth and all things that we need to do to get to maximizing our potential.

Question: As a coach, how do you personally maintain your confidence and positivity despite maybe a season's shortcomings, and what advice would you give to aspiring coaches on building buy-in from within the locker room?

Mike Norvell: Well, it comes with the consistency of work, and you're gonna face disappointing outcomes in life, and no matter how hard you work, no matter what goes into it, sometimes things are gonna go the way that you hope for them to, and then sometimes some things are unexpected or areas where you gotta adapt and adjust.

Then you'll make some changes that will allow you to go and see the improvement that's necessary. But, I believe in who I do it with, I believe the Lord's blessed me with an opportunity and I've had enough experiences managing, the highs and lows that I've got a lot of confidence in what we do and how we do it.

Some of the changes that we made, you're seeing the ways that those things can be applied, whether it's throughout the course of the year, in the season I want all for this team and every bit of it's result based because the results are the key. But it's still about being the best of who you are and you go out there and you can have a successful play, but if it wasn't the best of you, then you're coming up short.

For me, it's about pushing to the standard of the best of what I know that these guys can do that I know, what I can expect out of myself and to those that are around me. One thing in life that I never want to experience, I don't want to ever experience regret because I didn't give my all, I didn't put everything that I had into an opportunity, and you learn a lot of lessons throughout it.

Sometimes they go the way for what you work for, and then there's sometimes the ball bounces a different way, and you gotta get up and push forward, still making that investment to all those people that are around you.

Question: What do you think the emergence of Jayvan Boggs does for the offense, and maybe these last two games? I know we've heard about him and he'd had good moments in practice, but what have these last two games meant for him personally and then what can he mean for this offense?

Mike Norvell: Good question. I think Jayvan is a guy that, we've seen his capability, and last year he started as a true freshman, the Alabama game. Dealing with injury, dealing with some of the things that he had to work through, seeing him get out on the field.

And now as you go through, you see Micahi (Danzy) had big plays, you see Duce (Robinson) having big plays, and then teams have to make a choice. And today, Jayvan took advantage of his opportunities, had some opportunities last week, capitalized on a couple and then even had one that we wanted to have back, but seeing his response through the week of work, challenging himself to be better in certain areas, but I think as I said it last week, we've got three really good receivers and we actually have Jasen Lopez getting in there.

Hopefully you'll see we'll get Tae’Shaun (Gelsey) back in action here this next week. But seeing that we've been really thin in that regard, Devin Carter is still working through his process of getting back. And so, I think we've got a really good road. We've dealt with some injuries, but those three guys have really emerged as guys that can be counted on, and when the ball comes their way, they're ready to make great things happen. So I'm proud of him because he stayed the course and he's capitalizing on the opportunities when the ball's flying.

Question: A couple of guys we didn't see on the defensive side of the football today, Darryll Dessir, Caleb LaVallee, Quindarrius Jones. What's the status on those guys going forward? And, is any of that just a case of wanting to hold them out so that they can be healthy for this upcoming stretch of ACC ball?

Mike Norvell: Yeah, it was each of those guys dealing with different issues. Caleb, unfortunately, went down last week and was unable to make it back. Obviously Darryll's had a couple of missed opportunities. Q’s dealing with a few issues. Situational issues that they're all working through. But all those guys are guys that we count on. Hopeful to get them back as we get into ACC play.

Question: Just following up, you have a lot of explosive players in this offense. It's an offense that has shown in the last few weeks they can score quickly. How do you balance trying to score quickly and trying to make the plays that are there versus maybe helping the defense as the defense is trying to figure things out? Is there anything you can do as a play caller to help them out, or do you just have to score if you can score?

Mike Norvell: Well, it's a dynamic that over the years I've always kind of worked through it. If there's extended drives at times where you need to allow the defense maybe a little bit of a reset, you get opportunities, there's certain plays. Every play has a capability to be a big play with some of the guys that we have, as well as the challenges, some of the dynamics of putting together a longer extended drive.

So, I think our guys have done a good job, been able to do both, but you get opportunities to score points. You put points on the board. When you think about the tempo of calling plays, the different ways that you could try to help best position, if a defense has been on the field for an extended period of time, those are all things that you definitely work through, and we do have a plan for.

But you also have great players that you get in space and you change the scoreboard, it's something that you definitely want to celebrate.

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