FSU's Mike Norvell Highlights QB Progress Ahead of First Spring Scrimmage

The Florida State Seminoles entered their second week of spring camp on Tuesday after donning pads for the first time this offseason last week. With their first spring scrimmage penciled in for this weekend, head coach Mike Norvell and staff will get a first glimpse of how the team fares with live reps on March 28.

A lot of eyes will be on who is taking reps under center, as transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry battle it out for the starting role. Norvell met with the media after Tuesday's practice and shared insight into the quarterback room and how they have progressed through the first week of camp.

Norvell Emphasizes Accountability, Execution in QB Evaluation

Ashton Daniels | Instagram.com

Both quarterbacks know what is at stake as they progress through the spring, and Norvell emphasized production, quarterback rhythm, ball placement, and confidence. Florida State threw nine interceptions in 2025 and will need to take better care of the ball this season. Even with no interceptions thrown on Tuesday, the entire room is being scrutinized.

"We grade everything," Norvell said. "I mean, whether it's drills on air, you obviously skelly, teams, one-on-ones. I want to see the production, that's as we go through it, you can say that you know it, but is that showing up with confidence, with rhythm, with ball location, with reads in the running game, and what shows up?"

QBs Showing Progress, Still Refining Consistency and Execution

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) runs the ball against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Sperry will be entering his second year as a Seminole after taking a redshirt as a true freshman. FSU brought in Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels to compete with Sperry for the starting role. While it is still early on in camp, the investment that the two have put into earning reps with the ones, Norvell said, is palatable.

"I think both those guys, you can see the investment of time that they're spending from the mental aspect of it. Now, it's just the consistency of that with the physical," Norvell said. "There's still confidence in it, and there are areas where maybe we might be half a second slow, or where we have to start our eyes in a certain place."

"Just the repetition of those things, tied together with your feet, I think, is going to be really big," Norvell continued. "But they've handled everything really well, and I'm excited about their progress."

With the first scrimmage around the corner, the focus now shifts to whether that progress carries over when the Seminoles go live.

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