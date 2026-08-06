FSU Coach Gives Veteran Corner a Deadly Nickname During Fall Camp

Florida State did not relocate part of its preseason camp to Jacksonville, Florida for comfort.

The aggressive August heat, unfamiliar surroundings, and nights spent in the dorms at the University of North Florida are part of the point, creating the type of adversity the Seminoles will face all season long.

Cornerbacks coach Blue Adams met with the media after Thursday’s practice, and in those uncomfortable conditions, one not-so-quiet name continued to stand out.

Adams Thinks Ja’Bril Rawls Belongs on the Front of a Cereal Box

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) attempts to catch a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (20) at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rawls entered fall camp with high expectations after recording 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery in seven starts last season.

Adams needed only a few words to explain what has made the veteran cornerback stand out.

“He’s a mamba. He’s a Black Mamba,” Adams said. “He’s sharp. He’s deadly. He works his tail off. He can do any and everything you need him to do."

As the Florida heat pounded down, Adams found an even more colorful way to describe the Pensacola, Florida, native.

"If you look at us in terms of just the position, he’s going to be on the front of the cereal box,” Adams continued. “That’s him. He’s everything you want from a prototype, from a measurement standpoint.”

An NFL Standard to the Cornerback Room

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) carries the ball as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) tackles in the second overtime at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams’ standard is rooted in experience. He appeared in 50 games during a six-year NFL career before later spending 16 years coaching, with stops at Michigan State and the Miami Dolphins.

He helped develop four NFL Draft picks, two All-Americans and 24 all-conference selections.

That experience shapes how Adams operates his room, regardless of where each player currently sits on the depth chart.

“I run the room the same way,” Adams said. “I want them not to be surprised when they get there, and every man in my room, I’m coaching like he’s going to play at the next level. There are some expectations that I’m looking for. I’m not going to coddle you. I’m going to give you the information, and I’m going to expect you to be able to regurgitate that information at the drop of a dime.”

Rawls may be the player on the front of Adams’ cereal box, but that comes with a standard.

If he continues to develop those prototype traits paired with production in 2026, the veteran cornerback could become more than the face of Florida State’s secondary.

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