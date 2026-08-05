Potential Starting RB Misses First FSU Football Scrimmage

Quintrevion Wisner’s absence from Florida State’s first preseason scrimmage did not go unnoticed, but offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. eased concerns about the veteran running back on Wednesday.

Tim Harris Jr. Explains Wisner’s Absence

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State held Wisner out of Tuesday night’s scrimmage because of a minor issue but offered an encouraging assessment of his progress beforehand.

“He’s practicing really well,” Harris said on Wednesday. “We held him last night. He had something minor that we held him with, so he didn’t get any reps in that scrimmage. But prior to that, he’s been practicing really well, actually. We saw a big jump from him from where he was in spring ball to the first four practices of camp, and we were all very excited about what he’s doing. He’s bringing a lot of good leadership to that room, and that’s helped our other backs, too.”

Wisner transferred to FSU after three seasons at Texas. He rushed for 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 66 receptions for 457 yards and two scores.

His best season came in 2024, when he produced 1,064 rushing yards and earned third-team All-SEC honors.

Opportunities in a Crowded Backfield

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Wisner out, multiple players got opportunities to make their case for the RB1 spot.

Ousmane Kromah has continued to draw praise since he arrived last offseason alongside Sam Singleton, Jr., who the coaching staff believes has taken the next step in his game.

“You saw a lot of good things from Ousmane and Sam,” Harris continued. “Those guys did a good job of running behind their pads, finishing runs. A big point of emphasis for our entire offense this year has been just the YAC, yards after contact, and you’re watching our running backs really lock into that."

Kromah rushed for 408 yards on 72 carries as a freshman last season, while Singleton averaged 7.1 yards per attempt with 360 yards and four touchdowns.

Wisner’s issue was described as minor, but every missed rep gives the two returning Seminoles another chance to establish themselves in the rotation.

Florida State’s second and final preseason scrimmage is scheduled for Sunday night, potentially giving Wisner another opportunity to rejoin the competition before the Seminoles shift their focus toward the season opener against New Mexico State on August 29.

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