Mike Norvell Makes Bold Claim About FSU Football Practice Before Virginia

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell sounds encouraged as the Seminoles (2-2, 0-1 ACC) prepare to host Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) this Saturday, but whether or not that carries over to game day remains to be seen.

FSU will take the field on October 3, looking for its first ACC victory. A 34-7 win over Central Arkansas ended a two-game losing streak, but beating an FCS opponent did little to restore faith in the program's direction.

The Seminoles are staring down the barrel of conference play, with seven straight ACC matchups, and will need a confident win as they continue trying to right the ship.

FSU Has Had a Strong Week of Practice, According to Norvell

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell warms up his team before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that, head coach Mike Norvell was encouraged as the team continues its preparation for Virginia.

"It’s been a good week of preparation," Norvell said on Wednesday. "You know, yesterday was probably one of the best days in practice that we’ve had, you know, a long in a long time. I mean, it was outstanding and, you know, all aspects."

As encouraging as it sounds, it also creates an expectation that the work put inside the Dunlap Athletic Facility will translate onto Bobby Bowden Field.

Florida State has already lost both of its games against Power Four opponents this season, falling 27-24 to SMU and 50-36 to Alabama.

FSU Needs To Finish On Saturday

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell knows this and even pointed to the failed opportunities and mistakes that have shown up this season.

“When you get opportunities, you’ve got to finish. We’ve had too many missed opportunities on sacks where we’ve had a free runner," Norvell continued.

In four contests, Florida State has allowed 429.8 yards per game, and opponents have converted 27 of 59 third downs, a 45.8% success rate. The team has considerable room for improvement on that side of the ball.

Even in the victory over UCA, Florida State committed 10 penalties for 115 yards. The Seminoles controlled the scoreboard, but those mistakes will surface and turn into bigger problems against stronger competition.

Florida State has recorded seven sacks through four games, but six came against New Mexico State and Central Arkansas. The Seminoles managed just one sack against Power Four opponents.

The defense will need to show up if FSU wants to protect its home field.

One encouraging sign is Florida State’s red zone efficiency. The Seminoles have scored on all 17 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line this season, including 13 touchdowns.

Virginia has been solid in the red zone, ranking 32nd nationally and fourth in the ACC in scoring defense inside the 20. On the flip side, West Virginia scored on all four red zone trips against Virginia, including three touchdowns.

Whether or not Norvell's public assessment of his team is accurate remains to be seen. The Seminoles and the Cavaliers kick off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

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