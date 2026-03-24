Mike Norvell Praises FSU Football's Defense for One Key Reason

The Florida State Seminoles entered week two of spring camp on Tuesday ahead of their first spring scrimmage set for March 28. There are a lot of unknowns for the 2026 Seminoles in the month of March, as both the offense and defense continue to compete for roles. One thing is certain: head coach Mike Norvell plans to ramp up the intensity in the coming days as the team prepares for its first live action of the spring.

Mike Norvell Expects Intensity Ahead of First Scrimmage

Florida State University Head Football Coach Mike Norvell makes the rounds at his Big Man Camp held at FSU's indoor practice facility Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Fsu Big Man Camp 060921 Ts 052 | Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With the first scrimmage looming, Florida State is beginning to shift gears, and head coach Mike Norvell expects the tempo and intensity to rise as the Seminoles move closer to a game-like atmosphere.

"You know, we pushed a heavier install (today); there probably won't be as much on Thursday. I want guys to really refine some of the things we've been doing. So, it will definitely ramp up as this week continues to unfold," Norvell said to the media on Tuesday. "Come Saturday, it's your time to go play. I want them to be able to go out there and play smart, play fast, and see the physicality that they have and relentlessness when they step on that field."

As the Seminoles begin to ramp things up, the defense is already responding with increased physicality and a focus on creating takeaways.

Defense Ramps Up Physicality, Forces Takeaways in Spring Practice

Omar Graham | X.com

The defense showed improvement in one key area on Tuesday, responding with more physicality and an emphasis on creating takeaways after a quieter spring thus far. Norvell said that the offense had been winning the turnover battle throughout the first week of camp, but that the defense was "disruptive" in creating takeaways.

"The last practice, the defense was not able to get the ball out and create takeaways. Today we were, and so I thought it was a good response to that. Had some physicality to the ball," Norvell continued. "The defensive line looked disruptive today in some of their movements and things that they were doing. And when you're able to be disruptive up front, it allows the linebackers to really fly around. And so I've been pleased with how that has worked together."

Last year's team tallied 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries, and an emphasis was put on generating takeaways. Although there were no interceptions on Tuesday, the defense did manage to create turnovers in both the run and pass games.

"A couple of them were just great shots on the ball carrier running. I don't believe we had any interceptions today," Norvell said. "But we were able to force a couple balls out post catch or with a ball carrier so, it was kind of it was it was good to see that."

For a team looking for consistency, the next couple of weeks are critical, and Florida State’s performance in its first scrimmage will offer an early glimpse of what the 2026 Seminoles can become.

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