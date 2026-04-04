Mike Norvell Reveals FSU Defender Turning Heads This Spring

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles are 10 practices in after wrapping up their second scrimmage of spring camp on Saturday. Reports from the contest largely pointed in favor of the defense, with head coach Mike Norvell pointing to all aspects on that side of the ball in a takeover-fueled outing.

"I want to say we had three takeaways (today) with all the different groups, possibly four. A couple of tipped opportunities, one was a poor decision quarterback-wise," Norvell said to the media post-scrimmage.

Senior Lineman Continues to Impress This Spring

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) runs down field on kick off return in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One defender who continues to generate buzz this spring is senior defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy. Norvell pointed to Kennedy as one of the standouts from Saturday’s scrimmage after he impacted the pass rush and even came away with an interception while dropping into coverage.

"Rylan Kennedy, I like what I am seeing from him. I thought today he made a couple of plays in pass rush, but he was the one who actually had the interception," Norvell said.

Kennedy was a highly anticipated transfer out of Texas A&M who joined the Seminoles after helping the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff in 2025. At 6'3'', 246 pounds he possesses the body type that Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White are seeking in White's second year at Florida State.

“We had a little pressure scheme where he was able to drop in coverage, and you saw his athleticism, his range, the versatility of things that he can do in this defense," Norvell continued. "I would say this last week, he's really taken some positive strides."

Norvell Sees Growth Across Florida State’s Defense

Omar Graham, Jr. | Instagram

Norvell also pointed to the linebacker room as one of the more active groups on the field Saturday, highlighting the unit’s early flashes from both veterans like Omar Graham, Jr., Blake Nichelson, and A.J. Cottrill alongside younger players like freshman Karon Maycock.

“I think our linebackers, you feel their explosiveness, and we've been able to have some great competition in the room," Norvell said. "When you look at guys that have been here, Omar and Blake, you know, those guys, AJ Cottrill is doing some nice things. I mean, you see those guys are really flying around, especially with some of those freshmen. I think Noah LaVallee has done some really good things here in the first part of it. So, I like what I'm seeing. Karon Maycock had a couple of great plays."

With five practices to go, Florida State appears to be building legitimate depth across the defense, particularly up front. The Seminoles are set to resume practice on Tuesday, April 7 with their next scrimmage set for Saturday, April 11.

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