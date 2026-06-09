Why National Analysts Can't Agree on FSU Football

Florida State enters the 2026 season as one of the most difficult teams to project. Analysts around the country have spent the offseason examining the Seminoles from every angle, yet the consensus is that no one is entirely sure what Florida State will be.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg placed Mike Norvell at the top of his "way-too-early" hot seat rankings for the second straight year, while multiple national writers have referenced the 7-17 record since the CFP snub and have framed 2026 as a pivotal season.

The discussion surrounding Norvell represents a larger challenge that FSU faces in 2026. National analysts aren't debating whether the Seminoles have talent. They're debating whether the program can show enough progress to change the perception that has formed around it over the last two years.

Where Opinions Begin to Split

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of the uncertainty surrounding Florida State begins at quarterback. While Ashton Daniels emerged from spring as the Seminoles' projected starter, both caution and optimism still remain under center.

Some see it as another rinse-and-repeat cycle at QB, while others, including an anonymous CBS source, think that "he's going to play a lot better than people think he will. He's really smart. He really has a workman's attitude to everything."

Daniels isn't the only reason projections vary so widely. Florida State rebuilt key portions of its roster through the transfer portal, replacing its quarterback, reworking the offensive line, and adding more than 20 newcomers. Historically, it has been hard to project teams undergoing that level of roster turnover, let alone the staff acquisitions made during the offseason.

Some projections see Florida State fighting to reach bowl eligibility for a third straight season, while others point to a roster that still possesses enough talent to compete in the upper half of the ACC.

Defined by Contradictions

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell waits to run on the field before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Seminoles went undefeated during the regular season in 2023 and won an ACC championship. One year later, they suffered through a historic 2-10 campaign. In 2025, Florida State opened the season with a victory over Alabama but failed to win a road game and missed a bowl for a second straight year.

That contrast has made it difficult to determine which version of the program is closest to reality entering 2026. If you look at season records during Norvell's tenure, there is a trend.

Norvell opened his tenure with consecutive losing seasons before breaking through with a 10-win campaign in 2022 and an undefeated regular season in 2023. Just one year later, the Seminoles suffered through the 2-10 collapse before improving to 5-7 in 2025.

It's a roller coaster, making it difficult to determine which version of Florida State will be lacing up their cleats come fall. Norvell has already engineered one turnaround in Tallahassee, but the Seminoles are also 7-17 over the last two seasons. There is evidence to support both viewpoints. Florida State isn't entering 2026 with a shortage of talent, experience, or storylines, but it does have plenty of uncertainty.

Those contrasting results provide ammunition for both optimism and skepticism as kickoff approaches in 2026.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.