ESPN Analyst Explains Why Ashton Daniels Fits FSU Football So Well

Florida State's quarterback Ashton Daniels emerged from spring as the projected starter, but national skepticism has hardly disappeared. ESPN recently placed Daniels among the lower tiers of ACC quarterbacks, and many outside Tallahassee remain unconvinced that he can elevate an offense undergoing significant changes.

However, not everyone shares that concern. ESPN Analyst Taylor Tannebaum gave several reasons for optimism, highlighting Daniels' fit in Mike Norvell's offense

Mike Norvell's Offense Could Be a Better Fit

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

“When it comes to Ashton Daniels, what I do like is the type of offense that Mike Norvell calls and runs, which he is doing this year," Tannebaum said. "He is the playcaller. His being back at the helm does bode well for a guy like Ashton Daniels."

Our girl @TaylorTannebaum weighs in on QB1 for @FSUFootball



I agree with her. I believe Ashton Daniels thrives in Norvell’s offense. pic.twitter.com/5vzu9ftXRB — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) June 10, 2026

We've already written about things Florida State can do to put Daniels in a position to thrive, and part of the optimism surrounding Daniels stems from the return of Norvell as FSU's primary play-caller. Throughout his career, Norvell has had success with quarterbacks who can create outside the structure of the offense, extend plays, and stress defenses with their legs, which is one reason Daniels' skill set appears to align naturally with what Norvell wants to do offensively.

Daniels Brings More Than Experience

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tannebaum believes that his stints at Stanford and Auburn have given him valuable experience and locker-room leadership. The veteran quarterback has appeared in 37 career games and has spent time as a starter at Stanford before adding another season in the SEC at Auburn. He has seen different systems and experienced both success and adversity throughout his career. That's part of what Tannebaum pointed to when discussing Daniels' leadership qualities.

"We saw the potential in him when he was at Stanford and was just a young pup, and then he came to Auburn, and what I’ve liked about him is that he is willing to compete." Tannebaum continued. "I think he’s been around, he’s had to lead from a young age, and I think that can apply in Tallahassee. They need leadership, and I think Ashton Daniels can provide that with the combination of Mike Norvell calling his offense again.”

Florida State doesn't necessarily need a superhero at quarterback in 2026. They need someone to make sound decisions and help unite a roster that features a plethora of newcomers.

If Daniels can provide that while allowing the skill players around him to flourish, he may end up being exactly what Florida State needs under center.

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