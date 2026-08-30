Mike Norvell Sees Flashes But Knows FSU Football Must Grow From Here

The Florida State Seminoles walked out of Doak Campbell Stadium with a 34-17 victory on Saturday night.

For the second consecutive season, the Seminoles are 1-0. However, this time around, fans probably aren't having the same warm and fuzzies from the upset over Alabama.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad, and Ugly From FSU Football’s Win Over New Mexico State

Instead, Florida State looked sloppy and unspectacular against what was supposed to be an over-matched New Mexico State squad. The Aggies ended up giving the Seminoles a game into the second half, cutting the advantage to 17-0 and 27-17 before Ousmane Kromah iced things with his first career rushing touchdown.

Florida State has to improve quickly on both sides of the ball with SMU coming to town in just over a week.

What Did Mike Norvell Say After Beating NMSU?

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell talks into his headset during a timeout. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the win, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics.

Norvell made it clear that the Seminoles have plenty of room to improve. He acknowledged that everything didn't go to plan against New Mexico State.

Mike Norvell: Well, first off, just, you're proud of the guys, to be able to come and finish tonight 1-0. Definitely, it was great to be able to kick off the season here at home, just coming out of the tunnel. I thought we had an incredible crowd tonight, a lot of energy, excitement. Definitely a wonderful way to be able to start the 2026 season. As we got in the game, there's some good and bad that showed up.

Obviously it didn't go exactly the way we wanted in certain aspects, there's some miscommunications, some things that, in the first game that you want to eliminate as much as possible, or limit as much as possible. Obviously, it cost us in some inopportune moments, we had some penalties that put us in difficult situations.

We had a touchdown called back, that was a four-point swing. We had a blown coverage that cost us, a couple of touchdowns that, unfortunately, you just can't have. And then, throughout the course of the game, just a lot of areas where we're going to be able to grow and continue to push to get better. But, I was pleased with our guys just continuing to focus to play the next play.

I thought there was some really good drives, offensively after maybe a drive with a disappointment, we had the turnover early. I thought Ashton (Daniels) did a good job, following up, after that, with a big drive there for a touchdown the next drive. And then just seeing the way that we were able to run the football there, especially there in the second half.

There were some good opportunities in a lot of areas where we're going to go back and watch film and, as you see that some of the decisions, some of the things that we could correct and areas where we can all grow and get better, in all phases. But, like I said, it was good to finish tonight 1-0.

Now we get to turn our focus to kicking off ACC play, here on Labor Day, but definitely grateful for everybody that came out. Like I said, a great crowd, a lot of energy, you're just, excited for us to grow from here and move forward.

Question: Midway through the 3rd quarter, it's a 7-point game, they score, how did the guys respond to that, how did you feel they handled just the emotions? You had a lot of guys playing the first time inside of Doak Campbell (Stadium). How did you feel all of that was?

Mike Norvell: I thought there was some good and bad with the emotions of how the guys handle (it). You go into it, obviously as you prepare for a game you, players, coaches, everybody's picturing the perfect execution, everything going exactly how you want. We had some mistakes. We had areas that we have to clean up.

We have to continue to get better, but I thought the guys handled that well, to be able to, where it was a close game there in the 3rd quarter, to be able to take control of it and to be able to finish, winning by multiple scores. That's something we'll be able to point to. Obviously, you compliment the guys for what they were able to do, but obviously, there's a lot of things throughout the game that we get to grow and be better from.

But, I saw flashes of what you want to see. I saw some areas where we get to continue to build upon. Obviously there's going to be a lot of things that we'll be able to do here this next week that will help put us in the best position for next time we get on the field.

Question: How did you feel you performed on both sides of the line in the trenches, offensive line, communicationwise, defensive line, pass rush-wise?

Mike Norvell: Well, I thought on the o-line, they did a good job mixing the front on different things, trying to jumble up the inside. I thought we got better as the game went on. There were some things early that didn't react as quick as what I'd like to see. But, I thought our perimeter run game was strong, but, obviously, there were some things that we needed to improve upon. We ended up rushing over 200 yards there.

We had a couple of big runs and then there were still some other opportunities that I thought we could have taken advantage of, which, going back and watching, I think everybody will be better moving forward with it. Then, on the defensive side of the ball, I saw some great flashes of being able to create pressure. We didn't do a ton there defensively in the attack. You want to see, guys go and be able to get to the quarterback. I think we've got three quarterback sacks.

I thought New Mexico State did a good job of working to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands quickly, but, he got hit a lot tonight and, I thought our guys, there were still a couple of newcomers where you saw just a little bit of hesitation and some moments where we could I think just be cleaner with our overall execution. But, you definitely saw some flashes that I liked, areas that we get to grow on from film.

Question: What do you make of Ashton (Daniels’) ability to make some plays out of structure when the protection started to break down? That's where the interception came. That's also where the touchdown came on the early scramble and on the scramble drill where they hit Sam (Singleton Jr.) for the other touchdown.

Mike Norvell: I thought there was some good and bad with all of it. With Ashton, he's got ability to extend plays and that's something that's going to be a great strength for him on the interception. Obviously when it happens, he was extremely disappointed in the decision that he made, but obviously, there's something that we get to grow from, just in his ownership of the down.

Where that was, there's times we're going to be really aggressive in it and then obviously times that maybe the throwaway or the run is a better option, but he handled himself really well in that and I thought that being able to get the ball to the backs, being able, they were playing. They tried to eliminate a lot of the vertical shot games. We had to work through different progressions.

I thought there was some good and bad with that. We had one, an early sack that came off of linebacker and twist. It was well executed by them, but something that we'll continue to grow from in that as well. I thought Ashton, there was, all-in-all, I thought he did what he needed to do, but still a lot of areas where he's going to be able to take a step here as we go into this next week.

Question: Mike, we talked to Sam (Singleton Jr.), there aren't a lot of guys in his position that might even be here after a couple of years not being a starter. Why do you think he stayed? What were those conversations? Is this what you envisioned and told him he could be if he stayed, even bringing in another transfer?

Mike Norvell: Sam's a guy that's a really talented football player. He's growing, just in all areas. I was proud of him to see his impact in all three phases of it. The return game had a big kickoff return. Obviously, you had some good runs, but then you're also catching the ball out of the backfield was great to see and to see his confidence growing and what we do.

Obviously, the opportunities there for what Sam did and then Ousmane (Kromah) having over 100 yards rushing on 14 carries. Tre (Wisner) having some good plays out there. That was something that is encouraging for this year and just the versatility of what we have in the backfield, but also the impact that those guys can have in a lot of areas.

I think Sam is a wonderful example of that. To answer your question, yes, I envisioned him and the explosiveness he has in the different areas that he could impact, and I think he saw the same thing. It was a great start for him to this season, and we're expecting big things as we continue to move forward.

Question: The defense obviously did a good job against the run, but some of those 3rd-down conversions, how much of that was miscommunication, how much of that was just getting beat?

Mike Norvell: There are a couple of both. Obviously the two coverage on the touchdowns, that can't happen. We've got to be better in communication, obviously, execution on that of being able to go do the job of what we need to do in that moment. And then there were some things that we're going to have to get better where we got beat, whether it was being a little bit too soft in our coverage or just trusting what we saw as it unfolded.

There was a few details with a couple of guys that have been newcomers that we get to clean up when it comes to some of the underneath coverage aspects of it. But at the end of the day, you see the potential that is there, right? Obviously, we had some mistakes tonight, 3rd down, when you give up what we gave up on 3rd down, that has to get corrected.

I think it's a very capable group and we will get that addressed and obviously, doing all that moving forward all will be better.

Question: Ethan (Pritchard) just walking down to the field, saying that he was going to walk down the field on game one. How did it really feel for you having to see him overcoming that adversity after last year’s tragedy.

Mike Norvell: That's one of the most remarkable experiences that I've ever been a part of. Ethan told me, I guess it was eight-nine months ago that, that he was going to do that. That was when he was confined to a wheelchair. To see his mental toughness, to see his work, to see his belief, his faith, every bit of it. The people surrounding him, he had a purpose of what he wanted to do.

The good Lord, he guided and helped him along this journey. He’s our walking miracle. I've said that seeing him, being able to take part of that with him, something I'll never forget. It was awesome for the crowd and the embrace for him was truly special. I definitely appreciate everybody for that.

Question: With Sam (Singleton Jr.) having an impact as a kick returner, a rusher, and a receiver tonight, is his dynamic playmaking ability something you tend to lean on? Are you going to lean on that more this season as the season progresses?

Mike Norvell: Obviously the versatility which he brings, we wanted him to impact every way that he possibly can. To be able to have a running back room, like I said, with Ous (Ousmane Kromah), for some of the things that Tre (Wisner) was able to do, I think that's going to be a fun trio of guys that can be ready, be available.

Then, obviously go out there, you get the job done when their number's called. But with Sam, all the things that he's able to do, I definitely think it makes it easier and I was glad to see him execute those things with the moment tonight.

Question: Chris Jones was saying earlier that some of the 3rd down conversions that you guys gave up tonight were just some things that you didn't necessarily see on film from New Mexico State, but the execution still needs to be better. What are you seeing on those 3rd downs that led to some of those bigger plays when it was in 3rd and 7, 3rd and 8, 3rd and 9?

Mike Norvell: Ultimately, they had a good plan to be able to try to get the ball out of the quarterback's hand quick. There's some of the anticipation throws, I think right off three of the 3rd and long were things that we were in control of and we did not execute, whether it's communication, leverage, the overall assignment, those are things that we've got to own and improve upon.

Obviously, they had a couple of guys that made good catches in those moments, quarterback located the ball well. Sometimes you are gonna get beat in those one-on-one situations if, as I tell the guys, make them be perfect. Make them have to locate the ball in the right place, in the right spot, right time.

You never want to lose on a rep, but, if they hit it in the right spot, then you go and play the next play. What we can't have is where it's self-inflicted where we're not putting ourselves in the best position to be able to get off the field. That happened too many times tonight, but, we're going to get that corrected.

Question: Q (Quindarrius) Jones, he's stuck around with this program for a while. You've seen him grow mentally off the field, on the field now. He gets to start tonight. He has a PBU, gets the interception in the end zone. Take us through the growth from him, his mentality, and what you're going to expect from him this season.

Mike Norvell: We have big expectations with him. Ja’Bril (Rawls), those guys have been through it. Both of them, going into their fourth year just to see he journey that they've been on, the ups and downs. Q’s dealt with different injuries that have kind of limited him, but he's a big corner, plays physical. He's got great speed, just overall ability.

The consistency of his execution, the consistency of, you'll be able to put his playmaking on display, to see him come up with an interception, a couple of good plays tonight. I think that that's going to do nothing but help his confidence. Continue to see him ascend as the season progresses because he's definitely got to be a great player for us, have big expectations for what that's going be

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.