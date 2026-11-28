Nearly a month after his dismissal, former Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has shared a farewell message to the program he led for almost seven seasons.

Norvell released a statement Saturday, one day after the Seminoles closed their season with a 26-10 loss to rival Florida. FSU fired Norvell on November 1, ending a tenure that included an ACC championship and a 19-game winning streak before the program’s struggles led to coaching changes across the board.

Norvell addressed the "Florida State Family" and took ownership of the disappointing end to his career in Tallahassee, Florida.

Norvell Thanks Florida State Community in Farewell Statement

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell thanked those connected to the program, reflecting on the commitment he and his family made during seven years in Tallahassee.

“I have so much gratitude for the opportunity I had to represent you as the HC of FSU for the past 7 years,” Norvell wrote. “Maria, Mila and I worked every day to give all that we had to the program, the University and to the community of Tallahassee throughout that time.”

While the Norvell era was nothing short of a rollercoaster, his impact on the players and the program was undeniable.

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All-Americans and NFL draft picks, along with current and former players, have all spoken about the caliber of person he was. He expressed the value of those relationships in his statement.

“More than all, I'm so very grateful for all the incredible relationships that were built with all of you. It did not finish the way anyone wanted and I'm sad to not be a part of elevating the program once again, but I believe for what's ahead.”

A Championship Run

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell raises the ACC Championship trophy with his players after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Norvell helped rebuild a broken program through COVID, leading it to the top of the ACC before it crumbled after a historic snub from the College Football Playoff in 2023.

"Through it all, there are so many things I will cherish forever,” Norvell continued. “Seeing the program build back up through COVID, with highs & lows throughout the first couple of years, and then having the second-longest winning streak in FSU History and an ACC Championship.”

The Seminoles have parted ways with Norvell and joined paths with Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann who is expected to take over once the Bulldogs' season concludes.

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