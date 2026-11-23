The Florida State Seminoles are closing in on their next head coach, with reports indicating that university representatives and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann had an in-person meeting on Sunday.

Schumann has emerged as the top candidate in Florida State's coaching search. His tenure in the SEC under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, along with his relationship with new AD Jeff Purinton, are alluring aspects for the Seminoles, even with the lack of proven head-coaching experience.

READ MORE: FSU Coaching Search Takes Major Step With Meeting With Glenn Schumann

While nothing is final at this point, Florida State is clearly working to wrap up the process as soon as possible. If Schumann is hired by the Seminoles, a major question will be whether he finishes out the season with the Bulldogs, who are primed for a potential College Football Playoff run.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the rumors for the first time ahead of the program's game against Georgia Tech.

Kirby Smart Compliments Glenn Schumann Amid FSU interest

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Glenn Schumann look on during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Smart was asked about the reports linking Schumann to Florida State, and whether he'd spoken with his defensive coordinator about a potential timeline.

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Smart deflected the majority of the question, complimenting Schumann, but reiterating the Bulldogs' focus on their rivalry game.

"Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it, but the University of Georgia's focused on Georgia Tech," Smart said.

This is the second time since Saturday that an SEC head coach has spoken about Schumann and Florida State.

Following Georgia's 34-6 victory in Columbia over the weekend, South Carolina head coach sought out Schumann, and had something interesting to say as the two embraced.

"Hope that FSU thing works out, if that's what you want," Beamer said.

Schumann has spent nearly two decades working at Alabama and Georgia, winning six combined national championships. After following Smart to Athens, he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and took over play-calling duties when Dan Lanning departed for Oregon following the 2021 season.

The 36-year-old was named Georgia's primary defensive coordinator in 2024. He's produced some of the top defenses in the country in recent years, sending multiple players to the NFL and recruiting a handful of five-star prospects.

Schumann is earning $2.2 million in 2026, as part of a contract that extends through January 31, 2029. However, he's not believed to have a buyout if he leaves the program for a head coaching job.

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