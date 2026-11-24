With Glenn Schumann expected to remain at Georgia through the postseason, Florida State is working to support its new head coach and give him a jump-start in getting things organized in Tallahassee, Florida.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that the Seminoles are working to hire Neyland Raper as chief of staff. Raper currently serves as the Big 12’s director of football operations and competition after overseeing Georgia’s football operations from 2021-24.

According to Thamel, Raper would help get Florida State’s staff and front office in place while Schumann continues coaching No. 1 Georgia’s defense. It would prove to be a fast track for the Seminoles this offseason if the Bulldogs advance deep into the College Football Playoff.

The national championship game is scheduled for January.

Raper Has Experience Running a Major College Football Front Office

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs assistant director of football operations and recruiting Neyland Raper against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Raper would bring experience managing daily operations of a major college football program as Schumann begins assembling his staff with the Seminoles.

Sources: Florida State is working to hire Neyland Raper in a chief-of-staff role to work with new coach Glenn Schumann. He worked at Georgia as Director of Football Operations and Associate AD from 2021-2024. He also has experience in operations and recruiting at Georgia and… pic.twitter.com/jaWM2tjo6R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 24, 2026

"Sources: Florida State is working to hire Neyland Raper in a chief-of-staff role to work with new coach Glenn Schumann. He worked at Georgia as Director of Football Operations and Associate AD from 2021-2024. He also has experience in operations and recruiting at Georgia and worked on the football staff at Colorado. Raper comes from the Big 12, where he was Director of Football Operations & Competition."

Raper became Georgia’s director of football operations in December 2021 and served in that role until joining the Big 12 in 2024. He also worked briefly at Colorado.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Important Timing For Florida State

Florida State University’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton addresses the media, Board of Trustees, Seminole fans and more during a press conference in the Champions Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Raper will be on the ground and helping get staff and front office in place while Schumann coaches Georgia’s defense,” Thamel wrote

Schumann is expected to coach Georgia well into the playoffs, which start on December 18. That doesn't leave much room for FSU's next head coach to build or make any adjustments to the current staff at FSU.

With Raper doing the behind-the-scenes heavy lifting, establishing the staff and support structure would allow the Seminoles to make progress while he balances the playoffs and the actual transition to Tallahassee.

Thamel also pointed to a structure similar to both Alabama and Georgia, meaning building a coordinated support structure with dedicated personnel handling operations, recruiting, and roster management.

The Seminoles will need to zero in on potential offensive and defensive coordinator candidates and assistants. The hire of Raper would only speed up that process.

.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.